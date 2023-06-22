Charlie Sheen Once Gave Lindsay Lohan A Striking Amount Of Money

A Charlie Sheen and Lindsay Lohan friendship may make sense to some and be confusing to others. Both have had a complicated past with drug abuse and getting into legal trouble, so they have a lot of things in common. Even before they officially met, Sheen offered the "Mean Girls" actor advice on her recent troubles in 2011. According to ABC News, the "Two and a Half Men" actor told "The Dan Patrick Show," "I have some things I think she [Lohan] should consider, cause I don't tell anybody what to do. Work on your impulse control ... just try and think things through a little bit before you do them." Because both actors had a similar past, they got along great when they officially met.

The pair first met when filming "Scary Movie 5" and Sheen instantly connected with Lohan. A source had revealed to the National Enquirer, Sheen had a "soft spot" for the "Mean Girls" actor. In 2017, Sheen even shared with "The Kyle & Jackie O Show" that he and Lohan went out partying one night, and she outlasted the actor, per the Associated Press. He said, "I invited her over one night ... I out-drank her, or she out-drank me. And she literally tucked me in. I got tucked in by Lindsay Lohan. She kissed me on the cheek and said 'Sleep well, young prince.'" And it turns out, the two actors got close enough to not only share kisses on the cheek but also thousands of dollars.