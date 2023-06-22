What Sarah Hyland And Adam DeVine's Relationship Is Like In Real Life
"Modern Family" wrapped over three years ago, but fans can't forget the lovable characters played by Sarah Hyland and Adam DeVine. While Hyland had been in the show since the beginning, when DeVine came in during Season 5, there was unmistakable chemistry between them. Early on, fans were rooting for his character Andy Bailey to get together with Hyland's character, Haley Dunphy. "I hope they do. They're so cute together. He's so good for her," DeVine told CTV News. On landing his role on the hit show, DeVine shared, "I'm glad I was able to work into the show and be part of the machine and not just be the cog that [messes] everything up and derails the entire show."
DeVine and Hyland's characters did end up together, but much to viewers' disappointment, he ended up leaving the show in Season 7, taking his character with him. Still, their years of acting together formed a tight bond between DeVine and Hyland and the two share nothing but love for each other.
Sarah Hyland and Adam DeVine's friendship inspired them to pair up onscreen again
Fans of Haley and Andy were probably jumping for joy when it was announced Adam DeVine and Sarah Hyland would be reuniting again — this time for the "Pitch Perfect" spin-off series, "Bumper in Berlin." DeVine acknowledged his and Hyland's "Handy" fans when he told People, "I feel we left a lot on the table between our characters in 'Modern Family.' So it was incredible to have an opportunity to give the fans more of what they loved between the two of us." Now, DeVine tells Pop Sugar that he and his co-star are "Humper," referring to his character's name, "Thumper" and Hyland's "Heidi."
On reuniting with her longtime friend, Hyland shared with ET Canada, "It was such a dream. I am such a fan of Adam, not only his work but just as a human being. It's great to do projects with friends in general. But he's just such an amazing powerhouse of talent that it was such a joy. Our chemistry is good." DeVine also couldn't stop gushing about his co-star/bestie and compared her to Sally Field and Betty White, predicting that her career would span "80 years." Although they love working with each other, DeVine and Hyland prove they're actual real-life friends — but one is a better listener than the other.
Adam DeVine knows a bit more about Sarah Hyland than she does about him
Adam DeVine and Sarah Hyland put their friendship to the test — literally. In a fun twist on "The Newlywed Game," the two sat down for a game of "How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?" via Marie Claire. It turns out DeVine pays more attention to his friend and got all three questions about Hyland correct, including knowing that she first started acting at the age of four. Hyland, on the other hand, wasn't sure what products DeVine sold when he was a telemarketer or the song he sang for his "Pitch Perfect" audition. "You just don't listen when I talk, do you?" he asked her, to which she joked, "Probably not, honestly." She did, however, know that his favorite college football team was the Nebraska Cornhuskers, so score one for Hyland.
While filming "Bumper in Berlin," DeVine and Hyland didn't have to fake looking at each other with affection. "I mean, we have such chemistry, and we're such good friends outside for so long now, that like, we have that trust and vulnerability with each other. And we're really good at staring into each other's eyes lovingly but also confused about what the other is thinking. So it was good, we're real good at that," Hyland told The Wrap. Despite their obvious love for each other, their relationship is purely platonic and the two are married to their respective partners. Still, from Handy to Humper, we can't get enough of DeVine and Hyland's on-screen romances and real-life friendship.