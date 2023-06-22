What Sarah Hyland And Adam DeVine's Relationship Is Like In Real Life

Adam DeVine and Sarah Hyland put their friendship to the test — literally. In a fun twist on "The Newlywed Game," the two sat down for a game of "How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?" via Marie Claire. It turns out DeVine pays more attention to his friend and got all three questions about Hyland correct, including knowing that she first started acting at the age of four. Hyland, on the other hand, wasn't sure what products DeVine sold when he was a telemarketer or the song he sang for his "Pitch Perfect" audition. "You just don't listen when I talk, do you?" he asked her, to which she joked, "Probably not, honestly." She did, however, know that his favorite college football team was the Nebraska Cornhuskers, so score one for Hyland.

While filming "Bumper in Berlin," DeVine and Hyland didn't have to fake looking at each other with affection. "I mean, we have such chemistry, and we're such good friends outside for so long now, that like, we have that trust and vulnerability with each other. And we're really good at staring into each other's eyes lovingly but also confused about what the other is thinking. So it was good, we're real good at that," Hyland told The Wrap. Despite their obvious love for each other, their relationship is purely platonic and the two are married to their respective partners. Still, from Handy to Humper, we can't get enough of DeVine and Hyland's on-screen romances and real-life friendship.