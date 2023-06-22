Eminem Has A Tarnished Relationship With His Youngest Child Stevie

Eminem, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, has a tumultuous relationship with his high school sweetheart—turned—wife—turned—ex-wife (twice!), Kim Scott Mathers. But despite their many ups and downs, including putting his negative feelings about Kim to music, he's always seemingly remained a devoted dad. However, Eminem's youngest child, Stevie Laine Scott, begs to differ.

Per ABC News, Eminem pled guilty to possession of a concealed weapon after allegedly assaulting a guy he claimed Kim was cheating with. Kim later attempted to take her life following a concert where Eminem rapped about murdering her and attacked an effigy of Kim as the crowd cheered. That led to a nasty divorce and lawsuit. Still, they reunited and even married again briefly.

During all the drama, he adopted Stevie, Kim's biological child from a relationship she had while they were broken up. Eminem also adopted Kim's niece, Alaina Scott, whose mom tragically died from a drug overdose. He appears to be a stand-up dad, so why does Eminem have a tarnished relationship with his youngest child Stevie?

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.