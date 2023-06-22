Eminem Has A Tarnished Relationship With His Youngest Child Stevie
Eminem, born Marshall Bruce Mathers III, has a tumultuous relationship with his high school sweetheart—turned—wife—turned—ex-wife (twice!), Kim Scott Mathers. But despite their many ups and downs, including putting his negative feelings about Kim to music, he's always seemingly remained a devoted dad. However, Eminem's youngest child, Stevie Laine Scott, begs to differ.
Per ABC News, Eminem pled guilty to possession of a concealed weapon after allegedly assaulting a guy he claimed Kim was cheating with. Kim later attempted to take her life following a concert where Eminem rapped about murdering her and attacked an effigy of Kim as the crowd cheered. That led to a nasty divorce and lawsuit. Still, they reunited and even married again briefly.
During all the drama, he adopted Stevie, Kim's biological child from a relationship she had while they were broken up. Eminem also adopted Kim's niece, Alaina Scott, whose mom tragically died from a drug overdose. He appears to be a stand-up dad, so why does Eminem have a tarnished relationship with his youngest child Stevie?
Will the real birth daddy please stand up?
When it comes to his three kids, Eminem has always strived to be the best dad he can be. In an interview with Mike Tyson (via Audacy), the rapper admitted that his proudest achievement is being a father. "When I think about my accomplishments ... like that's probably the thing that I'm the most proud of, you know, is that—is being able to raise kids," he said. However, his youngest child, Stevie Laine Scott, who came out as bi-sexual and gender fluid in 2021, claims Eminem's parenting skills are decidedly questionable.
A year after Stevie's birth father, Eric Hartter, died, Stevie posted a TikTok video (via The Sun) claiming that Eminem repeatedly denied that they were adopted. Over a song, Stevie mimed captions about how an unnamed person told them they'd been adopted. Stevie then claimed their father figure—presumably Eminem—insisted he was their "real dad." They claimed they only found out about their birth dad after someone sent Stevie a post about his death in 2019. Stevie shared that their grandma later apologized and said she was sorry Eminem and Kim never told them about Hartter.
RadarOnline reports that Kim and Hartter dated briefly between her and Eminem's two marriages. In 2005, after Kim and Eminem reunited, he legally adopted Stevie and raised them as his own. Hartter, who had struggled with addiction throughout his life, died of a suspected drug overdose in 2019 at age 40.
Father first
Stevie Scott may be aggrieved at their adopted father, but Eminem feels nothing but love for his kids. "Bein' a dad is definitely living a double life," he told Rolling Stone in 2004. "Even before Hailie was born, I was a firm believer in freedom of speech ... But once I hit them gates where I live, that's when I'm Dad. Takin' the kids to school, pickin' 'em up, teachin' 'em rules. I'm not sayin' I'm the perfect father, but the most important thing is to be there for my kids and raise them the right way."
Eminem said he'd grown up without a father figure, so he was determined his kids wouldn't. The rapper said he played an active role in their lives, even attending school plays. He also ensured that his music career interferes as little as possible with his parental duties.
Eminem also credits his children with helping his sobriety. He told the New York Times Magazine that he'd struggled with "Vicodin, valium, and Ambien, and toward the end, which caused my overdose, methadone. I didn't know it was methadone. I used to get pills wherever I could. I was just taking anything that anybody was giving to me." As for how he stays sober? Eminem replied, "My kids, and also I see a rehab counselor once a week." And does he believe he's a good dad? "Yes," Eminem said. "My kids—I love them so much, and they've helped me through so many things."
