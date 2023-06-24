Tragic Details About The Real Housewives Of New Jersey

They say that the higher the hair, the closer to heaven, but "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" are anything but holy — even if they've been known to rock a poof. Somebody should have told that to Teresa Giudice — because even with the 1500 bobby pins she used for her wedding updo she still couldn't distract from the fact that she's been the center of drama on the show. It's not just Giudice, however, that characterizes the Jersey Housewives as being one of the most contentious groups of the franchise. Season after season, the cast members of "RHONJ" get rowdier and more unhinged.

It's that type of behavior that has given the New Jersey ladies a bad girl reputation. That, and maybe the iconic table-flipping incident that made Giudice a household name. The cast members of the "RHONJ" haven't shied away from physical violence either — as they've been known to throw a glass or two and pull each other's hair. Giudice even infamously put her hands on Bravo ring leader Andy Cohen during the Season 2 reunion. With all the tension brewing around these Housewives, it's clear they have some skeletons in their closets. Whatever the controversy, the cast members of the "RHONJ" aren't exactly into letting bygones be bygones. The list of shocking details about the show is about as big as Guidice's wedding hair. Read it and weep, we're giving you all the tragic details about "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."