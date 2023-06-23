Paul Simon's Ex-Wives: How Many Times Has The Singer Been Married?

This article contains mentions of drug misuse.

Paul Simon has been married to Edie Brickell for more than three decades. When the Simon & Garfunkel singer exchanged vows with Brickell in May 1992, he was already 50 and she was just 26. By then, Simon was beyond famous and had done and seen pretty much everything. He was ready to settle. Brickell, for her part, fell for Simon the moment she saw him. That was in November 1988, when she performed on "Saturday Night Live" with the New Bohemians.

"I kind of messed up the last chorus because I saw Paul Simon standing there and I just lost it," Brickell told the Washington Post following the performance. Simon and Brickell started their family seven months after tying the knot, when they welcomed their son, Adrian, in December 1992. They expanded the brood in April 1995 with the birth of Lulu, and completed their family in May 1998 with the addition of Gabriel. Simon and Brickell's marriage hasn't been perfect, however.

In 2014, they were arrested on disorderly conduct charges following a domestic dispute, CNN reported. The charges were later dropped and the singers dismissed it as a case of a "rare argument" between them. "Edie and I are fine," Simon told the judge. "We're going to see our son's baseball game this afternoon." Simon's marriage has survived the test of time, which might give off the impression that he's had an uneventful love life. But that's not the case — Simon actually had quite a bit of practice.