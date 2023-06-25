Why We're Worried About Khloe Kardashian

This feature discusses sex addiction, drug addiction, body issues, fatphobia, and weight loss.

Not many of the Kardashians have had it as rough as Khloé Kardashian. Since coming into the spotlight with the reality show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" in 2007, she and the rest of her family have dominated reality television and the celebrity scene, at large. Yet, despite the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, Khloé's life has not exactly been a walk in the park.

In 2009, she married Lamar Odom. However, the couple's tumultuous marriage was seemingly marred by the athlete's addiction to sex and drugs. After years of back and forth, Khloé and Odom were legally declared divorced in December 2016, per People. But while her marriage to Odom might have been troubled, she was in for an even bigger ride with her next public relationship.

In September 2016, People reported that Khloé was dating Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. "He's a really nice, good guy and she seems very happy with him," a source told the outlet. However, the happiness was sadly shortlived as Khloe soon found herself trying to keep their relationship afloat through Thompson's many cheating scandals, and they seemingly continue to have an on-and-off relationship (though they currently appear to be off, as of this writing). And while the reality star seems to have picked up the pieces of her life, there's no denying that we are still worried about Khloé Kardashian.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).