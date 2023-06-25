Why We're Worried About Khloe Kardashian
This feature discusses sex addiction, drug addiction, body issues, fatphobia, and weight loss.
Not many of the Kardashians have had it as rough as Khloé Kardashian. Since coming into the spotlight with the reality show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" in 2007, she and the rest of her family have dominated reality television and the celebrity scene, at large. Yet, despite the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, Khloé's life has not exactly been a walk in the park.
In 2009, she married Lamar Odom. However, the couple's tumultuous marriage was seemingly marred by the athlete's addiction to sex and drugs. After years of back and forth, Khloé and Odom were legally declared divorced in December 2016, per People. But while her marriage to Odom might have been troubled, she was in for an even bigger ride with her next public relationship.
In September 2016, People reported that Khloé was dating Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. "He's a really nice, good guy and she seems very happy with him," a source told the outlet. However, the happiness was sadly shortlived as Khloe soon found herself trying to keep their relationship afloat through Thompson's many cheating scandals, and they seemingly continue to have an on-and-off relationship (though they currently appear to be off, as of this writing). And while the reality star seems to have picked up the pieces of her life, there's no denying that we are still worried about Khloé Kardashian.
Khloé Kardashian's skin cancer scare
In October 2021, after weeks of sporting bandages on her face, Khloé Kardashian revealed that she had experienced a cancer scare. "After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied seven months after realizing it was not budging," she wrote in an Instagram Stories post at the time. After doctors discovered a tumor in one of her cheeks, Kardashian underwent surgery with celebrity cosmetic surgeon Dr. Garth Fisher. In her post, the Good American founder also recounted a past melanoma diagnosis at the age of 19. "I had a surgery to remove that as well, so I am pre-composed to melanomas," she added.
While Kardashian did not speak on how difficult navigating her diagnosis was, we soon got to see firsthand just how much she struggled. In Season 3 of "The Kardashians," we saw her family worrying about her diagnosis and surgery. "Khloé has a little bit of a history with melanoma and cancerous lesions, so this on her face is very concerning to me," momager Kris Jenner told Kylie Jenner in the episode, who likewise voiced her worries for her step-sister. Speaking to her friend Malika Haqq, Khloé revealed that the diagnosis and the procedure to remove the tumor were more serious than she realized. "[My doctor] said it could have spread at any minute," she explained in the show. "That's why they rushed me to do it."
She suffers from emotional and physical trauma
Through the years, Khloé Kardashian has experienced a publicly fractured relationship with Tristan Thompson whom she dated on and off between 2016 and 2021. However not only did Thompson's philanderous ways cost him his romantic relationship with Khloé, it apparently left its scars. In a September 2022 episode of "The Kardashians," the reality star met with Dr. Daniel Amen, a psychiatrist and brain disorder specialist. Following an MRI scan, he detected physical trauma which Kardashian tied back to a past car crash. "I was knocked out and I actually hit my head a couple more times after that," she explained. Back in 2001, the Good American founder suffered a car accident during which she was ejected through the windshield, head-first.
In addition to the physical trauma, Dr. Amen also detected activities indicating that Kardashian had experienced emotional trauma, too. The reality star proceeded to list her father's death and her marriage to Odom as some of the causes of that particular trauma. "My last ex-boyfriend, there was a lot of cheating involved, I was pregnant, and then he just had a baby with someone else while we were together ... and all these things I find out about from social media, not myself, so it's pretty traumatic," she added.
She has difficulty processing her trauma
Between losing her father at 19, the upsetting outcomes of her relationships, and a cancer scare, there is no denying that Khloé Kardashian has had it rough. Unfortunately, the reality star has also had difficulty processing each of these painful situations. In a Season 3 episode of "The Kardashians," her best friend Malika Haqq advised Kardashian to deal with her emotional trauma. "It would probably be emotionally clearing and refreshing if you just had a good cry, like 'F***, I hate this place. I hate all these things that are going on," she told the mom of two.
While Kardashian admits to keeping things bottled up, she insisted it was her best strategy for coping with difficult situations. "I can block things out and just want to laugh things off. It's just how I cope with things. I never said it was healthy. I just said it's how I cope with things," she said in a confessional.
Taking to Instagram in June 2023, Haqq shared a post praising her best friend's strength and resilience through the years, writing, "Please hear me loud and clear, I will forever have your back. I will cry when you don't. Worry when you don't. Pray for you nonstop. I love you [Khloé Kardashian] and I celebrate you and your healing."
Trolling and critiques have deeply affected her
The Kardashians are no strangers to critics. But, of all the members of her famous family, Khloé Kardashian has arguably experienced some of the harshest online trolling and criticism. As the star told People, she first experienced such vitriol during the family's earliest years in the spotlight — and it had lasting effects on her self-esteem. "I didn't realize I was the 'fat' sister until I went on TV and the media started saying that about me," she explained. On top of accusations that the star has received too many cosmetic procedures (during the 2021 "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion special, she claimed to have only had a rhinoplasty performed and facial injections), the star has also had to fight off rumors that she heavily retouches images of herself.
On Instagram, she confronted the criticism with an unedited video of herself while describing the intense analysis her looks receive, stating, "Every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them every day by the world."
But it's not just her looks that have received criticism. Along with critics slamming her decision to maintain a cordial relationship with her ex, Tristan Thompson, Kardashian's paternity has also been constantly held under scrutiny. Endless rumors have suggested that she is the result of an affair between mom Kris Jenner and O.J. Simpson – both of whom have always denied the allegations. Regardless, Kardashian has faced a fair amount of online bullying regarding the topic.
Her obsessive fitness journey
Amid her difficult divorce from Lamar Odom, Khloé Kardashian found comfort in the gym. "I turned to working out because I needed clarity in my brain, and I didn't know what else to do but go to the gym. And, as a byproduct, I started losing weight," she told USA Today in 2017. Since then, Kardashian has made significant progress in her fitness journey which she admits once turned obsessive. "When I first started [working out], I cared so much. Maybe [it's] just being younger. I think you care about the scale. The scale F's with you. I don't even look at a scale anymore. I think it's really unhealthy. I haven't in years. They're just numbers," she explained in a March 2023 interview with InStyle.
But while Kardashian says she no longer cares about what the scale tells her, her seemingly continuous weight loss has sparked concern from her famous family. In the trailer for Season 3 of "The Kardashians." Kardashian's half-sister Kendall Jenner was seen raising concerns over the Good American founder's frail figure, stating, "She doesn't sleep, she lost a lot of weight." Back in 2022, the mom of two's weight loss also sparked concerns from fans concerning her general well-being. On Reddit, a fan shared their concern by musing, "I wonder if she lost so much weight because of stress or because she's restricting. Hope she's doing well."
Khloé Kardashian has struggled to bond with her son
In August 2022, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their son Tatum, who was born via surrogate. According to an insider close to the former couple, the child was conceived only a few weeks before Thompson's paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols blew up. Despite the controversy surrounding Tatum's conception, the Good American founder couldn't have been more excited about becoming a mom of two. "I know it's cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts," she told Elle in an interview. "My kids challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift."
But while Tatum's birth was accompanied by excitement, Kardashian has since admitted to struggling to bond with him. "A surrogate process — Kim knows — is very hard for me," she revealed in a May 2023 episode of "The Kardashians." "It's a mindf***. It is really the weirdest thing. [I do feel less connected]. People do say it takes a minute to feel connected but Kim said hers was easy. This is not easy." Thankfully, in a later episode, Khloé gave an update revealing that bonding with her newborn had gotten easier.