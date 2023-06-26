Why David Foster Hates Getting Recognized For The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
David Foster is a talented composer and producer with an impressive résumé. He's worked with some of the most well-known musicians — from Whitney Houston to Barbra Streisand — and he's won 16 Grammys. In 2012, he made his debut on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" when his then-wife Yolanda Hadid was cast as a full-time star on the Bravo franchise. During Hadid's few seasons on the show, fans got to know both her and Foster, and were treated to occasional clips of him performing for friends from time to time. However, in December 2015, Hadid and Foster decided to end their marriage. "Sadly we have decided to go our separate ways. We've shared nine beautiful and joyous years together. During that time we experienced love, friendship and the inevitable challenges that come with managing a marriage, careers, blended families and health issues," they told People in a joint statement.
A year later, Hadid decided to leave the Beverly Hills franchise. "I am leaving what's over without denying its past importance in my life. I believe that every exit is an new entry and with that in mind I say goodbye to my @Bravotv Family as I continue to focus on a my recovery, my children and bring back the privacy within our Home," Hadid captioned an Instagram post, confirming her departure from the show.
Foster has been divorced from reality TV for a few years now, but some people still recognize him from the show — which he absolutely hates.
David Foster's accomplishments are way bigger than a reality TV gig
Back in 2005, David Foster appeared on "Princes of Malibu," a show he called "stupid" and "silly" in the documentary "David Foster: Off the Record," which was released by Netflix in 2020 (via Us Weekly). He realized then that participating in the show wasn't going to really hurt his career — but "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" had a different impact. Though Foster is still known for his contributions in the music industry, many people recognize him from his short time on the Bravo show.
"I would get and still get, 'I know you, you're on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.' And what I want to say is, 'Hey, I got 16 f***ing Grammys, OK? I've sold half a billion records. F**k that show,'" he said in the doc.
And while Foster would like to kiss that chapter of his life goodbye, "Real Housewives" clearly keeps haunting him. For example, Foster made headlines in 2017 when former "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Kelly Dodd tried getting into his car. Foster had wrapped up a meal at Los Angeles hotspot Craig's when TMZ caught up with him. Dodd walked up to him and asked if he remembered meeting her, to which he replied, "Yes, a long time ago." He then got into the driver's seat of his car when Dodd walked over to the passenger's side. "You're gonna have another housewife," she said, to which Foster said, "No! No! No! Please don't."
David Foster remarried someone who got famous on reality television
If David Foster's goal in life was to separate himself from reality television, it hasn't worked yet. In 2019, he married "American Idol" runner-up Katharine McPhee. Celebrating their first wedding anniversary in June 2020, McPhee called David the "love of [her] life" in an Instagram caption. In February 2021, the couple welcomed their first child together. And while David may still be trying to steer clear of reality television and live a more private life that is focused on his passion for music, his wife is still in the spotlight, and isn't always on the same page. For example, after giving birth, David was hoping to keep the baby's name private, but McPhee spilled the beans.
"OK, well, his name, we haven't said anything. My husband probably will kill me for saying it, but his name is Rennie David Foster," she said on "Today" in March 2021. "We had a couple names, but my husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name. It was his great-grandfather's name, his great-uncle's name, so it has a long history in his family. My husband said, 'Hi, Ren Foster,' and so we said, 'That's a good name. It's a strong name,'" she added.
As long as McPhee doesn't mention David's role on "RHOBH" to their son, we suspect everything will be totally fine.