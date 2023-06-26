Why David Foster Hates Getting Recognized For The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

David Foster is a talented composer and producer with an impressive résumé. He's worked with some of the most well-known musicians — from Whitney Houston to Barbra Streisand — and he's won 16 Grammys. In 2012, he made his debut on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" when his then-wife Yolanda Hadid was cast as a full-time star on the Bravo franchise. During Hadid's few seasons on the show, fans got to know both her and Foster, and were treated to occasional clips of him performing for friends from time to time. However, in December 2015, Hadid and Foster decided to end their marriage. "Sadly we have decided to go our separate ways. We've shared nine beautiful and joyous years together. During that time we experienced love, friendship and the inevitable challenges that come with managing a marriage, careers, blended families and health issues," they told People in a joint statement.

A year later, Hadid decided to leave the Beverly Hills franchise. "I am leaving what's over without denying its past importance in my life. I believe that every exit is an new entry and with that in mind I say goodbye to my @Bravotv Family as I continue to focus on a my recovery, my children and bring back the privacy within our Home," Hadid captioned an Instagram post, confirming her departure from the show.

Foster has been divorced from reality TV for a few years now, but some people still recognize him from the show — which he absolutely hates.