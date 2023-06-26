RHONJ: What We Know About Teresa Giudice's Stepsons Nicholas And Louie Jr.

Since divorcing her ex-husband Joe Giudice in 2020, "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice has been on cloud nine with Luis Ruelas. Per People, Teresa and Ruelas started dating shortly after meeting during a vacation to the Jersey Shore. In December of that year, the "RHONJ" star went public with Ruelas. "The BEST thing that came out of 2020," she captioned a loved-up photo of herself and Ruelas.

In the years that have since passed, Teresa and the marketing executive have reached several milestones together including their October 2021 engagement and their August 2022 wedding. Between falling in love and getting married, however, the reality star and her husband have had to make a number of changes, including creating the perfect blended family. While Teresa shares four daughters with her ex-husband, Ruelas himself is a proud dad to two sons from a previous marriage.

While Teresa's daughters are no strangers to the Bravo show, fans continue to be curious about the reality star's stepsons.