RHONJ: What We Know About Teresa Giudice's Stepsons Nicholas And Louie Jr.
Since divorcing her ex-husband Joe Giudice in 2020, "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice has been on cloud nine with Luis Ruelas. Per People, Teresa and Ruelas started dating shortly after meeting during a vacation to the Jersey Shore. In December of that year, the "RHONJ" star went public with Ruelas. "The BEST thing that came out of 2020," she captioned a loved-up photo of herself and Ruelas.
In the years that have since passed, Teresa and the marketing executive have reached several milestones together including their October 2021 engagement and their August 2022 wedding. Between falling in love and getting married, however, the reality star and her husband have had to make a number of changes, including creating the perfect blended family. While Teresa shares four daughters with her ex-husband, Ruelas himself is a proud dad to two sons from a previous marriage.
While Teresa's daughters are no strangers to the Bravo show, fans continue to be curious about the reality star's stepsons.
Nicolas Ruelas is autistic
In June 2001, Luis Ruelas and Marisa Dimartino Ruelas welcomed their first child, Nicholas Ruelas, who was diagnosed with autism. Today, Luis couldn't be more proud of his son's milestones. Taking to Instagram in February 2022, the proud dad shared a carousel of photos and videos of Nicholas getting a haircut. "I am so proud of Nicholas. He just finished his haircut and for some of us, it's nothing. It's easy and simple, we walk in sit down and let the barber do his work. For my son, it's stressful, it's loud, and at times could be a bit scary for him," the marketing executive gushed.
Though he lives full-time with his mother, Nicholas spends a lot of time visiting his father. Despite his special needs, the 22-year-old has developed a strong bond with his stepsisters: Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana. "Every time Nicholas leaves, he always says, 'When am I coming back?' He always wants to know ... The girls have embraced Nicholas," Teresa Giudice explained in a December 2022 interview with People. They let Nicholas hang out with them, with their friends when they're all hanging out at the house."
The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star has also bonded well with Nicholas since she started dating his dad in 2020. In a birthday tribute to the 22-year-old in June 2023, Teresa described him as "a breath of fresh air," adding that she is lucky to have him in her life.
Louie, Jr. did not want to on 'RHONJ'
Similar to his older brother, Louie Ruelas, Jr. is adapting well to their new blended family. In her interview with People, Teresa Giudice opened up about her daughters' relationship with Louie whom they have seemingly accepted as their brother. "The girls embrace Louie, and it's beautiful," she explained. "Little Louie hangs out with the girls all the time, they go out together. I treat him like he's my own, and of course, Nicholas, too."
Unlike Nicholas however, Louie Jr. who turned 19 last November, lives with his dad and the father-son duo get along just fine. "I am so proud of you son!! Watching you grow and continue to strive in life has been one of the greatest gifts of life," Luis Ruelas wrote in an Instagram post. "Thank you for always being there for me and helping me notice my blind spots I LOVE [you] so much."
But while little Louie's bond with the rest of his blended family is undeniable, he is apparently not too keen on appearing in "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Speaking to The U.S. Sun in November 2022, Marisa Dimartino Ruelas alluded to her sons being forced on the show. "My son, Louie, actually didn't want to be on the show either, but it came to the point where he came to me and said he had to sign papers," she explained.