Daniel Radcliffe Met His First Serious Girlfriend On The Set Of Harry Potter

In an interview with Parade in January 2012, Daniel Radcliffe confirmed that while filming "Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows Part II." he developed a romantic relationship with Rosie Coker "The person I'm with now is pretty wonderful—my girlfriend, Rosie Coker, who I met on the last Potter film," Potter said when asked if he'd ever met anyone he'd want to be with forever. "She is a production assistant. We've been going out for just over a year now," he added. Radcliffe also revealed that Coker had flown to New York and was actually in his dressing room while he was doing the interview with the outlet.

In October 2012, however, the two called it quits. "Rosie's not in this country at the moment. She's trying to move on. She won't want to talk about it," Coker's father, Malcolm Coker, told the Daily Mail. Around the same time, Radcliffe was linked to someone else he'd worked with — Erin Darke. The two met on the film "Kill Your Darlings," in which Darke portrayed Radcliffe's love interest. Their chemistry translated off-screen, and the two ended up falling in love. "It'll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other. Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting," Radcliffe told People of their relationship.