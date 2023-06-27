Daniel Radcliffe Met His First Serious Girlfriend On The Set Of Harry Potter
Daniel Radcliffe rose to fame when he was just 11 years old. Cast as the lead in the "Harry Potter" franchise, Radcliffe brought the role of "the boy who lived" to life and became a part of one of the most lucrative franchises in movie history. Radcliffe built strong relationships with several of his castmates, including Emma Watson, who portrayed Hermione Granger, and Rupert Grint, who played the role of Ron Weasley. And, as Radcliffe got older, public interest in his personal life grew.
Radcliffe didn't get to the heartthrob level of, say, "Twilight" stars Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, but plenty of people found themselves swooning over him nonetheless. In 2007, Radcliffe was asked about the female attention he'd been receiving in an interview with the Irish Examiner. "I can't complain. It's rather wonderful, really," he said. A few years later, Radcliffe actually ended up finding love on set. He started dating production assistant Rosie Coker who worked on the final installment of the franchise — and, at one point in time, he thought that she was the one.
Daniel Radcliffe & Rosie Coker dated for nearly 2 years
In an interview with Parade in January 2012, Daniel Radcliffe confirmed that while filming "Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows Part II." he developed a romantic relationship with Rosie Coker "The person I'm with now is pretty wonderful—my girlfriend, Rosie Coker, who I met on the last Potter film," Potter said when asked if he'd ever met anyone he'd want to be with forever. "She is a production assistant. We've been going out for just over a year now," he added. Radcliffe also revealed that Coker had flown to New York and was actually in his dressing room while he was doing the interview with the outlet.
In October 2012, however, the two called it quits. "Rosie's not in this country at the moment. She's trying to move on. She won't want to talk about it," Coker's father, Malcolm Coker, told the Daily Mail. Around the same time, Radcliffe was linked to someone else he'd worked with — Erin Darke. The two met on the film "Kill Your Darlings," in which Darke portrayed Radcliffe's love interest. Their chemistry translated off-screen, and the two ended up falling in love. "It'll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other. Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting," Radcliffe told People of their relationship.
Daniel Radcliffe & Erin Darke have one child together
Daniel Radcliffe has never been one to share details of his personal life, but in March, reports surfaced that he was set to become a first-time father. A month later, the Daily Mail posted photos of Radcliffe pushing a baby carriage in New York City. The outlet reported that Radcliffe and Erin Darke had welcomed a baby together, though it's unclear exactly when the infant was born.
Radcliffe never really shied away from talking about his future and whether or not he'd like to become a dad. In fact, in an interview with Newsweek in late 2022, Radcliffe expressed a desire for his kids to be involved in film in some way — preferably behind the scenes. "I want my kids, if and when they exist, I would love them to be around film sets. A dream would be for them to come on to a film set and be like 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew,'" he explained. "I wouldn't want fame for my kid," he later added. Still no word on what Radcliffe and Darke named their bundle of joy, but we're sure Radcliffe will show the little one the ropes in due time.