How Much Did Jen Shah Make From RHOSLC Before Going To Prison?

"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" only ran for three seasons — so far — but the series has been wrought with so much drama already. Jen Shah's fraud case was, of course, the biggest scandal to rock the franchise and it all played out on camera since Season 2 when she got arrested on charges of wire fraud and money laundering. Prior to her legal issues, Shah boasted a lavish lifestyle and famously threw her cast member Meredith Marks a birthday party that cost $80,000. "That's why you work b****es. That's why you work," she stated on "Watch What Happens Live."

The disgraced reality star pleaded guilty to her charges on July 11 right before her trial was to take place, per Time. "From 2012 to March 2021, in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere, I agreed with others to commit wire fraud. I did this by knowingly providing customer names to people who were marketing business services that had little or no value... I knew this was wrong. I know many people were harmed and I am so sorry," she told the court.

As reported by the U.S. Attorney's Office, Shah received 78 months in prison and was ordered to forfeit $6.5 million and pay her victims $6,645,251 million in restitution. While her fraudulent scheme may have been enough to fund her lifestyle, her paycheck from Bravo didn't quite compare to the millions that she bragged about making.