Meet Carly Reeves, Tom Hanks' Niece Who Had A Meltdown On Claim To Fame

Of all the reality competition shows out there, "Claim to Fame" has got to be one of the more unique ones. Hosted by Kevin Jonas and his relatively lesser-known brother, Frankie Jonas, the show is about contestants who are related to famous people but have to keep their identities under wraps in order to win $100,000. Last season, the winner was Loreal Palmer, Keke Palmer's sister, who managed to keep her identity a secret until the end.

Season 2's contestant, Carly Reeves, wasn't so lucky. During the first episode of Season 2, she was outed as Tom Hanks' relative and she blamed it on the easy clues production left for the other cast members. After being eliminated, Reeves threw the tantrum of all tantrums and ranted about her clues to her ties with Hanks being too obvious. "Why a bench? Why a bench? There's literally no reference to a bench in any other movie! Even Gabriel found that out, he's not even, like, smart!" she is seen yelling. Reeves then screams, "I don't deserve this! I should have more camera time! I should be here longer!" Well, if no one knew who Reeves was before the show, people certainly do now, and she's embracing her dramatic outburst on "Claim to Fame."