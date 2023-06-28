Madonna Puts Tour On Hold Amid Serious Health Scare And Hospitalization

Madonna has been forced to put her tour on hold following a health scare that landed her in the ICU.

According to Page Six, the queen of pop was rushed to a hospital in New York City on June 24 after being "found unresponsive." She was admitted to the hospital — and intubated for one night — and her daughter Lourdes Leon has been "by her side." Madonna was set to kick off her Celebration World Tour in Vancouver on July 15 and has upcoming tour dates scheduled into January, according to her official website. However, her manager Guy Oseary has confirmed that his client will be taking some time to recuperate before getting back on stage.

Additional details about what happened to Madonna and how long her recovery process will be are expected in the coming weeks, but fans of the "Material Girl" singer will be relieved to know that she is expected to make a full recovery despite a scary situation. Oseary has shared a bit about why Madonna is still in the hospital, however, though his Instagram post sounds optimistic overall.