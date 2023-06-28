Madonna Puts Tour On Hold Amid Serious Health Scare And Hospitalization
Madonna has been forced to put her tour on hold following a health scare that landed her in the ICU.
According to Page Six, the queen of pop was rushed to a hospital in New York City on June 24 after being "found unresponsive." She was admitted to the hospital — and intubated for one night — and her daughter Lourdes Leon has been "by her side." Madonna was set to kick off her Celebration World Tour in Vancouver on July 15 and has upcoming tour dates scheduled into January, according to her official website. However, her manager Guy Oseary has confirmed that his client will be taking some time to recuperate before getting back on stage.
Additional details about what happened to Madonna and how long her recovery process will be are expected in the coming weeks, but fans of the "Material Girl" singer will be relieved to know that she is expected to make a full recovery despite a scary situation. Oseary has shared a bit about why Madonna is still in the hospital, however, though his Instagram post sounds optimistic overall.
Madonna has a 'serious bacterial infection'
Madonna's manager has revealed that the singer has a "serious bacterial infection," which is why she is still in the hospital. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care," he wrote in an Instagram post shared on his personal account.
Guy Oseary also said that Madonna will be "pausing all commitments" for the foreseeable future. Fans took to the comments section of Oseary's post to share their good wishes for Madonna as she continues her recovery. "Emphasizing complete recovery. The tour can wait. We aren't going anywhere! Health before time. We love you," read one Instagram user's comment. "Wondered why she was so quiet on her socials. Wishing Her a speedy recovery. Long live the Queen," another Instagram comment read.
Indeed, Madonna had been quiet on social media over the past week. Her most recent post on Instagram was uploaded on June 20. In it, Madonna shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from tour rehearsals. "The Calm Before The Storm," she captioned the post. She included a few photos on stage, one of her sitting in front of a piano, and another in hair and makeup.
The Celebration Tour will mark Madonna's first concert since 2020
Fans are very much looking forward to Madonna's new world tour, which she announced back in January — and she has been looking forward to it as well. "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," she said at the time, according to her official website.
Over the course of her career, Madonna has performed hundreds of concerts all over the globe. The Celebration Tour marked her first time back on stage since the pandemic. In 2019, she kicked off her Madame X tour, but it was unfortunately cut short due to the start of the Covid pandemic. "Following official notification from the Office of the Police this morning prohibiting all events with an audience attendance of over 1000, Live Nation regrets to announce the final two Madame X performances previously re-scheduled to 10-March and 11-March are forced to be cancelled," read a statement on her website.
As evidenced by her Instagram feed, Madonna has been working hard to prepare for the show, which has been described as an "artistic journey through four decades [that] pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began." For the 2023 tour, which includes stops in London, Barcelona, and Paris to name a few, Madonna tapped Bob the Drag Queen, real name Caldwell Tidicue, as her opening act.
Madonna made headlines in February after her new look was criticized
The last time Madonna really made headlines was following an appearance at the Grammys in February. At the time, some people were criticizing the "Vogue" singer's look — and she wasn't having it.
"Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim –- many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone's face," she said on Instagram, according to Hello! magazine. "I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I'm not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come," she added.
Madonna hasn't given too much additional attention to negativity, instead choosing to share her musical gift with the world by focusing on her tour. And, earlier in June, she released a song that she recorded with Sam Smith. She played a clip of the song for her tour crew and shared the video on Instagram on June 9.