Kelly Clarkson's Reaction To Carrie Underwood Feud Is Defensive, Body Language Expert Says - Exclusive

Kelly Clarkson stopped by the "Watch What Happens Live" clubhouse on June 27 for a chat with host Andy Cohen. As part of the interview, the very first winner of "American Idol" answered some fan questions — specifically one about the rumors that she doesn't get along with season 4 winner Carrie Underwood.

Interestingly, however, that's not even what Clarkson was asked, according to E! News. A fan asked the talk show host what it was like having Underwood on her show, but Clarkson misunderstood and jumped in with an unexpected response. "People always pit us together and we don't even know each other well enough to be pitted together," Clarkson explained, adding, "Like literally, we've run into each other a handful of times. There's no beef between us. There's nothing between us, like, we don't know each other." Once she figured out what the question was, an apparently embarrassed Clarkson said having Underwood on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" was "awesome."

Nicki Swift decided to reach out to an expert to see if there might have been something more going on when Clarkson explained her relationship with Underwood. We chatted with Jess Ponce III, body language expert and co-author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.," for a deeper look — and the expert's comments shed some light on what Clarkson may have been thinking.