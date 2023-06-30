Alan Arkin, Little Miss Sunshine Actor, Dead At 89
Alan Arkin, an Academy Award-winning actor, died at age 89 on June 29, People has reported. Arkin leaves behind three children, per TCM. He shared sons Adam and Matthew with his first wife, Jeremy Yaffe, and son Anthony with his second wife, Barbara Dana. Arkin married his third wife, Suzanne Newlander, in 1996, and they were still together at the time of his death.
Arkin's sons released a statement obtained by People following the news, saying, "Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed." The statement did not confirm the cause of death.
Following the news of Arkin's death, those who admired his work have been looking back at his impressive career. Keep reading, because we've done the same!
Alan Arkin revealed the cornerstone of his life
Alan Arkin was born in Brooklyn on March 26, 1934, the son of an artist and a teacher who were Jewish emigrants, according to IMDb. Telling the Independent in May 2021 that he grew up "dirt poor" but with a love of acting, Arkin went on to become a star, working with Second City before appearing in films like "Wait Until Dark," "Edward Scissorhands," and "Argo," as well as the Netflix series "The Kominsky Method," while taking home an Oscar for "Little Miss Sunshine." Beyond that, he was a respected director, producer, singer, composer, and writer.
When Arkin was honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2019, Variety noted that he had "often just seen where life [took] him." He explained of his go-with-the-flow tendencies, "It's kind of been the cornerstone of my work and my life, as well."
Arkin's life also involved a love of beauty. He told The Guardian in October 2020 that although in the past he "could not conceive of going through a day without reading great literature or listening to great music," in his later years that had changed. "Living in silence. Looking at the garden. Having a relationship with trees and flowers and the sky. That's what's profound to me now." When told "that it sound[ed] as though [he was] preparing for the end," he explained, "There was no beginning and there is no end. We are all a part of that endless flow."