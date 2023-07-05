Liev Schreiber Moved On From Naomi Watts With A Much Younger Woman

Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts have both found love since their 2016 split. That year, the famous couple revealed they were ending their 11-year relationship. Per People, the two wrote, "Over the past few months we've come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple." Watts and Schreiber share two kids together, Kai and Sasha.

Following their break-up, Watts tied the knot with actor Billy Crudup. In June 2023, the star took to Instagram to share a photo of the two in front of a courthouse. "Hitched!" she wrote. Meanwhile, Schreiber has been getting more serious with his own girlfriend. Since 2017, he's been involved with Taylor Neisen, per People. She's notably younger than Schreiber, as the pair has a 25-year age gap. But that doesn't seem to be a deal-breaker for the couple, who have some exciting plans for the future.

In April 2023, the Daily Mail reported that Neisen is pregnant with their first child together. So, what else is there to know about Neisen and her relationship with Schreiber?