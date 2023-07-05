Liev Schreiber Moved On From Naomi Watts With A Much Younger Woman
Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts have both found love since their 2016 split. That year, the famous couple revealed they were ending their 11-year relationship. Per People, the two wrote, "Over the past few months we've come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple." Watts and Schreiber share two kids together, Kai and Sasha.
Following their break-up, Watts tied the knot with actor Billy Crudup. In June 2023, the star took to Instagram to share a photo of the two in front of a courthouse. "Hitched!" she wrote. Meanwhile, Schreiber has been getting more serious with his own girlfriend. Since 2017, he's been involved with Taylor Neisen, per People. She's notably younger than Schreiber, as the pair has a 25-year age gap. But that doesn't seem to be a deal-breaker for the couple, who have some exciting plans for the future.
In April 2023, the Daily Mail reported that Neisen is pregnant with their first child together. So, what else is there to know about Neisen and her relationship with Schreiber?
Taylor Neisen and Naomi Watts appear to get along
While many exes have bad blood, Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts have made an effort to have a healthy relationship. They are devoted co-parents who remain friendly with each other. In a 2018 appearance on "Sunday Today with Willie Geist" (via People), Schreiber shared, "It's important to support each other." Watts echoed his sentiments in a cover story for Net-a-Porter. She revealed, "I'm pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound. We've made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we're absolutely committed to that."
Watts and Schreiber's outlook on family has also extended to their respective partners. In fact, the former couple and their loves have come together on special occasions. In June 2022, Watts took to Instagram to share a photo of her, Schreiber, Taylor Neisen, Billy Crudup, and their kids. She wrote, "Congratulations to Kai," with the hashtag modern family. That's not the only instance that's proven Watts and Neisen to be on great terms. In December 2022, Schreiber made a birthday post for his girlfriend on Instagram. Per People, Watts wished Neisen a happy birthday, adding heart-eye emojis to her comment.
Taylor Neisen is passionate about many causes
Taylor Neisen is a former beauty pageant queen, as she earned the title of Miss South Dakota in 2012, per People. These days, Neisen is dedicated to caring for wildlife and even rescued baby raccoons at one point. In December 2022, she shared an Instagram photo of her with the tiny animal laying on her chest. She wrote, "I miss them so much. Rehabbing these babies is so bittersweet. When they're strong enough for release I feel incredibly proud and happy but also selfishly sad that I must say goodbye."
Neisen is also passionate about spreading awareness about ocean pollution. In June 2022, she took to Instagram to explain how the ocean is increasingly littered with plastic. She urged her followers to work with an organization committed to protecting the ocean. Neisen and Liev Schreiber have also shown their support for various causes. In May 2023, they attended an event for the Ali Forney Center, per the Daily Mail. The community center, based in New York City, assists LGBTQ+ youth who are without homes.