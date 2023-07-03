Who Is Caroline Wozniacki's Husband, David Lee?

On the court, Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki is making her epic comeback! As many would recall, in 2020, Wozniacki — a former No.1 player — surprised many by retiring early to focus on starting a family with her absolutely gorgeous husband, David Lee. "I've always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it's time to be done," she wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. "In recent months, I've realized that there is a lot more in life that I'd like to accomplish off the court."

One year after her retirement, Wozniacki and Lee welcomed their first child together. "Family of 3 Olivia Wozniacki Lee, born on June 11, 2021," she captioned an adorable family photo featuring the newborn. In October 2022, the former tennis player and her husband expanded their family when they welcomed their son, James Wozniacki Lee, as noted by People. Now, three years after her retirement, Wozniacki is ready to get back on the court. "I still have goals I want to accomplish," she wrote in a tweet. "I want to show my kids that you can pursue your dreams no matter your age or role. We decided as a family it's time. I'm coming back to play and I can't wait!"

Expanding on her announcement in an interview with Vogue, Wozniacki admitted that her supportive husband made her decision to return to tennis easier. And with the spotlight ever shining on Wozniacki, many might wonder, who is the man behind the tennis player's smile?