Who Is Caroline Wozniacki's Husband, David Lee?
On the court, Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki is making her epic comeback! As many would recall, in 2020, Wozniacki — a former No.1 player — surprised many by retiring early to focus on starting a family with her absolutely gorgeous husband, David Lee. "I've always told myself, when the time comes, that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it's time to be done," she wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. "In recent months, I've realized that there is a lot more in life that I'd like to accomplish off the court."
One year after her retirement, Wozniacki and Lee welcomed their first child together. "Family of 3 Olivia Wozniacki Lee, born on June 11, 2021," she captioned an adorable family photo featuring the newborn. In October 2022, the former tennis player and her husband expanded their family when they welcomed their son, James Wozniacki Lee, as noted by People. Now, three years after her retirement, Wozniacki is ready to get back on the court. "I still have goals I want to accomplish," she wrote in a tweet. "I want to show my kids that you can pursue your dreams no matter your age or role. We decided as a family it's time. I'm coming back to play and I can't wait!"
Expanding on her announcement in an interview with Vogue, Wozniacki admitted that her supportive husband made her decision to return to tennis easier. And with the spotlight ever shining on Wozniacki, many might wonder, who is the man behind the tennis player's smile?
David Lee is an accomplished NBA star
Like his wife, David Lee chose a career in sports. After a successful college career, Lee was drafted by the New York Knicks in 2005. With the team, Lee recorded many remarkable career milestones, including in 2010, when he became the first Knick to make the All-Star in nine years, per The New York Times. After five seasons with The Knicks, Lee signed with the Golden State Warriors, where he was once again picked to be a part of the All-Star team. With the Warriors, Lee racked up even more success, averaging 16.7 points and 9.6 rebounds, according to ESPN. With the Warriors, Lee also won the first and only championship of his NBA career.
Between 2015 when he left the Warriors, and 2017, Lee played for the Boston Celtics, the Dallas Mavericks, and San Antonio Spurs. And then, in November 2017, after 12 years of playing basketball professionally, Lee announced his retirement. "His career speaks for itself: 2015 NBA CHAMPION 2 time ALL STAR 2 team captain More than 11,000 career points Over 7000 rebounds," a proud Caroline Wozniacki wrote in a heartwarming Instagram tribute celebrating Lee's retirement. "Most importantly, why I am so proud of him, is because of the person he is, and how he has carried himself throughout his career. Dave, you are such an inspiration, not only to me, but to all the people around you! I love you so much and can't wait to see where this next chapter takes us," she added.
David Lee has been supportive of his wife's career
Behind every successful woman is a supportive husband — or so Caroline Wozniacki will tell you. Since they went public with their relationship in February 2017, David Lee has constantly proven himself to be supportive of his wife's career and accomplishments. "Want to wish the love of my life continued success as she takes on the other side of the world to start WTA Asian swing," Lee penned on Instagram ahead of the 2017 WTA Tour. The following year, Lee once again proved to be a superfan following Wozniacki's win at the China Open. "My Champion!!! Congrats to my amazing fiancé on her 30th career title! Your determination and work ethic inspire me to be better, but for now I'm going to get some sleep! Next stop Singapore," he captioned a snap of his victorious wife.
In a 2018 interview with Vogue, Lee reaffirmed his loyalty and commitment to helping Wozniacki achieve her dreams — whatever that may be. "Whether that's fifteen minutes from now, or fifteen years from now, whatever she decides — all I've told her is, 'I'm supporting you,'" he warmly said in the interview. This of course is evident in how, according to Wozniack's personal essay for Vogue, Lee encouraged his wife to return to playing professionally after a three-year hiatus. "'Should I come back?' I asked, more rhetorically than anything," Wozniacki recounted in the essay to which Lee replied: "Honestly, why not? We only live once."