What We Know About Rickie Fowler's Wife Allison Stokke
Forget about all of the trophies Rickie Fowler has gotten for his golf game – his greatest win is his wife, Allison Stokke. Fowler and Stokke first began their romance in 2017. The golf pro went public with their romance when he shared a post of them at the Red Bull Grand Prix event.
The two posed for a sweet photo as Fowler captioned the post, "I won!" In today's generation, nothing seems official between a couple until they post one another on social media, and Stokke seemed to confirm the romance with a separate post from that day. She shared a selfie of the two with the caption, "We tied?" seemingly connecting her caption to Fowler's. From that point on, the pair couldn't keep away from one another.
Stokke often joined Fowler in various golf tournaments and, at one point, was his caddy for the day, per Golf Monthly. The couple's relationship was bound to last, and Fowler knew this. Slightly over a year after they started dating, the golf pro decided to get down on one knee and pop the question to Stoke. Fowler shared a photo of the engagement on Instagram with the caption, "Today is National Best Friend Day so I wanted to lock mine down...I WON!!" The couple tied the knot in 2019 and have been married for nearly four years now, per People.
And as each year passes, we get to know a little bit more about Stokke and her life.
Allison Stokke is also an athlete
Rickie Fowler can be the best in golf, but his wife, Allison Stokke, will be the best in pole vaulting. Similar to Fowler, Stokke is a professional athlete and a big name in the pole vaulting world. Golf Monthly reports that Stokke first picked up the sport in high school, where she went on to break multiple records. According to People, she was so good that she was recruited by some big-name schools, but ultimately accepted an offer for a scholarship to the University of Berkley, California. Just like her time in high school, Stokke broke records and went on to place eighth at the Pac-10 Championship.
When Stokke went to college, she was at the height of her career, and she truly believed that she had the potential to make the 2012 Olympics, per Valiant CEO. Unfortunately, when Stokke tried out, she fell short of the 4.25 m needed to qualify for the Olympics, so the dream had to come to an end. But, the pole vaulter made the most of her success, and she might not have gone to the Olympics, but she did work with some top brands. Stokke collaborated with Nike and Athletic Athleisure in 2015 and Uniqlo in 2016. She even had a brief vlogging era when she worked with the brand GoPro and made several videos on YouTube. However, by 2017, Stokke's career in pole vaulting began to die down and she ultimately stopped her professional athlete career.
Allison Stokke and Rickie Fowler are parents
Allison Stokke and Rickie Fowler began a new chapter in their love story in 2021. Stokke had shared a sweet Instagram post of her and Fowler on the beach as they held hands over the former pole vaulter's belly. Stokke captioned the post, "Coming in November... @rickiefowler might find himself a little outnumbered." The pole vaulter wasn't lying when she said that Fowler would be outnumbered because the couple was expecting a baby girl. On Thanksgiving in 2021, the professional golfer broke the news on Instagram that he and his wife welcomed their baby girl. He shared, "Happy Thanksgiving everyone! As you can see Allison & I are beyond thankful...a whole new meaning to life!! Maya Fowler born 11/18/21. My heart is full!!"
Stokke isn't as avid on social media as Fowler is, so fans will most likely see photos of Maya on the professional golfer's Instagram. In 2023, Fowler shared a sweet post of his two favorite girls on Valentine's Day. He shared, "My World...My Valentines...Happy Valentine's Day everyone!!" With each photo Stokke and Fowler share, you can tell that Maya is slowly growing up with the love of her parents. Stokke even shared a rare photo on Instagram for Father's Day 2023 of the golf player and Maya on the golf course as they were all smiles. The pole vaulter captioned the photo, "Dada." Stokke and Fowler are in love with their daughter and are not taking any moment for granted.