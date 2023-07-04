What We Know About Rickie Fowler's Wife Allison Stokke

Forget about all of the trophies Rickie Fowler has gotten for his golf game – his greatest win is his wife, Allison Stokke. Fowler and Stokke first began their romance in 2017. The golf pro went public with their romance when he shared a post of them at the Red Bull Grand Prix event.

The two posed for a sweet photo as Fowler captioned the post, "I won!" In today's generation, nothing seems official between a couple until they post one another on social media, and Stokke seemed to confirm the romance with a separate post from that day. She shared a selfie of the two with the caption, "We tied?" seemingly connecting her caption to Fowler's. From that point on, the pair couldn't keep away from one another.

Stokke often joined Fowler in various golf tournaments and, at one point, was his caddy for the day, per Golf Monthly. The couple's relationship was bound to last, and Fowler knew this. Slightly over a year after they started dating, the golf pro decided to get down on one knee and pop the question to Stoke. Fowler shared a photo of the engagement on Instagram with the caption, "Today is National Best Friend Day so I wanted to lock mine down...I WON!!" The couple tied the knot in 2019 and have been married for nearly four years now, per People.

And as each year passes, we get to know a little bit more about Stokke and her life.