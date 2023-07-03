Robert De Niro Is Mourning The Tragic Death Of His Grandson

Robert De Niro is mourning a tragic loss following the death of his grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez. Leonardo's mother, Drena De Niro, confirmed the devastating news with an Instagram post shared on July 2. "I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama," Drena wrote as part of her heartbreaking tribute. "You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you."

According to E! News, Drena shares Leonardo with artist Carlos Mare, known for designing and creating the iconic BET Award presented to numerous Hollywood stars over the years. Commenting on Drena's tribute, Mare shared his own reflections on the cherished moments he shared with Leonardo. "He is Godschild now. On this full moon his spirit luminates what could not be seen in the dark. You can't spell love without Leo," he wrote.

As of now, Leandro's cause of death has yet to be announced, and Robert has not publicly spoken about the tragic loss.