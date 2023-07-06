The Terrifying Car Crash That Changed Young Sheldon Star Raegan Revord's Life

"Young Sheldon's" Reagan Revord wasn't the same after being involved in a tragic car accident in January. Revord plays the sassy twin sister of child prodigy Sheldon Cooper in the hit "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off, which first debuted on CBS in 2017. In an interview with Popternative in 2022, Revord shared what she loves most about her character, Missy. "You know, most of the time, she is like a sassy, sarcastic character, and I love it whenever you get to see the bits where she is protective of her family or is there for her family," Revord said. "Like the part... where she was almost taking care of Mary ... It was so cool to see her kind of be there for her family and kind of hold them together, you know?"

She also spoke about her experience working with the cast of "Young Sheldon," including Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, and the legendary Annie Potts. "It's like hanging out with your family all day," she said. "It's picking on each other a lot. A lot of banter, a lot of hugs. It really is just chaos, but it's so much fun." Adding, "It really does feel like having a second family."

While things had been going great on set, Revord recently revealed that she had been involved in a serious car accident while filming the show — one that changed her life and brought her even closer to her on-screen family.