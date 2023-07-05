Why Leah Remini Was Estranged From Her Father Up Until His Death

Leah Remini was born in New York to Vicki Marshall and George Remini, but her parents divorced when she was just seven years old. Leah was brought into the Church of Scientology about a year later. Fans of Leah's family reality show, "It's All Relative," are probably familiar with Vicki, who starred on the program alongside her husband, George Marshall, though many people don't know much about Leah's dad. The two were fairly close when "The King of Queens" star was young, but they drifted apart as adults. When George Remini died in 2019, Leah and her sister, Nicole, actually found out the news through a complete stranger.

"We had no idea that he had died a month ago," Leah wrote in the caption of an Instagram post in September 2019. "We weren't aware that he had been sick leading up to his death. A funeral came and went and none of us knew anything about it. We were not able to say goodbye. He was not able to redeem himself, to ask for forgiveness for his failures and hurts, to become a better man to those of us who couldn't help but love him," she added. Leah also said that she had forgiven her father despite their "difficult relationship" and went on to explain the real reason behind their estrangement.