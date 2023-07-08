Carson Daly's Wife Siri Pinter Was His Employee When They Met
Carson Daly has been one of the biggest names in television since his "Total Request Live" hosting days at MTV in the late '90s and early 2000s. During his days of singledom, he was linked to big-name actresses such as Tara Reid and Jennifer Love Hewitt, who reportedly dumped him through her publicist. "I woke up to Howard Stern telling me my relationship with [Jennifer] was over. Then I heard Steve Kmetko on E! say, 'Just off the Associated Press: Jennifer Love Hewitt and Carson Daly have officially broken up,'" he told People (via The U.S. Sun).
After his foray into dating celebs, Daly decided he had enough and wanted to settle down with someone behind the scenes instead. "I realized I'd have more in common with a regular person than with a celebrity. There were values I was more likely to find in a nice, midwestern girl than one who was living on the coast, pursuing fame," he told Elle. At the time, he was dating Siri Pinter, who is now his wife, and while she wasn't an actress, her job in his industry was what led them to meet and later fall in love.
Siri Pinter worked at 'Last Call with Carson Daly'
Following his stint at MTV, Carson Daly hosted his long-running nighttime talk show, "Last Call with Carson Daly," where he met his now-wife, Siri Pinter. "I met Siri on the show. She was a writer's assistant ... When she walked in I look around to everybody else, 'Do they see what I see?' This girl's, like, unbelievably attractive," he revealed to Jenna Bush on "Today with Hoda & Jenna." Daly described falling in love with Pinter as "terrifying" and shared, "We would sneak out and there was this really crappy awesome dive bar ... and we would meet after work." Eventually, he and Pinter came out as a couple and they went on to have a long and lasting relationship.
Daly and Pinter went on to have their children, Jackson James Daly, Etta Jones Daly, and London Rose Daly. In December 2015, Daly and Pinter tied the knot in front of their family in an intimate ceremony. "Families come in all shapes and sizes ... but all you need is love. This happened yesterday and it was the best day of my life. Merry Christmas Eve from my family to yours," Pinter shared on Instagram. She and Daly welcomed their fourth child, Goldie Patricia Daly on March 26, 2020, and officially became a family of six. Although "Last Call with Carson Daly" ended in 2019, the couple still works together on Daly's current gig at "Today."
Siri Pinter often joins Carson Daly on the set of 'Today'
Carson Daly and Siri Pinter prove that couples that work together stay together. After Daly became one of the hosts of "Today," Pinter has made frequent appearances as a food contributor on the show. Already an established food blogger, Pinter authored a cookbook in 2018 called "Siriously Delicious." On her recipes, she shared on KTLA 5, "They're all very simple. Because again, I'm just a self-taught, home cook. I have three kids so I know how busy people's lives can be, so I wanted everything to be simple, not intimidating. I think cooking should be fun."
On June 22, Pinter joined Daly on the "Today" show to make one of his favorite meals for his 50th birthday, which included a flank steak with chimichurri sauce, and mashed cauliflower and potatoes. "I owe America an apology because people who watched me on MTV on "TRL" growing up are waking up going, 'Carson Daly's 50? Oh my god!" the television host joked. The pair also celebrated another milestone on December 23, 2022. "It's a rainy, oddly warm day today ... just like it was 7 years ago. I love doing life with you @carsondaly," Pinter shared on Instagram. Although Pinter and Carson have called themselves "boring," we think they're absolute couple goals.