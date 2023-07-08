Carson Daly's Wife Siri Pinter Was His Employee When They Met

Carson Daly has been one of the biggest names in television since his "Total Request Live" hosting days at MTV in the late '90s and early 2000s. During his days of singledom, he was linked to big-name actresses such as Tara Reid and Jennifer Love Hewitt, who reportedly dumped him through her publicist. "I woke up to Howard Stern telling me my relationship with [Jennifer] was over. Then I heard Steve Kmetko on E! say, 'Just off the Associated Press: Jennifer Love Hewitt and Carson Daly have officially broken up,'" he told People (via The U.S. Sun).

After his foray into dating celebs, Daly decided he had enough and wanted to settle down with someone behind the scenes instead. "I realized I'd have more in common with a regular person than with a celebrity. There were values I was more likely to find in a nice, midwestern girl than one who was living on the coast, pursuing fame," he told Elle. At the time, he was dating Siri Pinter, who is now his wife, and while she wasn't an actress, her job in his industry was what led them to meet and later fall in love.