James Cameron Met His Wife Suzy Amis On The Set Of Titanic

Before meeting and subsequently falling in love with his wife, Suzy Amis, while working on "Titanic," James Cameron had been married four other times. Finding romance on set happened to the acclaimed director — a lot. Cameron was first married to actor Sharon Williams, but the two called it quits in 1984 as he eventually fell for and married Gale Ann Hurd, who was a producer and screenwriter on "The Terminator." Afterward, he was wed to Kathryn Bigelow for two years until he started a romance with Linda Hamilton following their work on "Terminator 2" in 1991.

Besides working in the industry, one thing Cameron's wives had in common was that they were strong-willed. "He likes to write about 'em and he likes to marry 'em. If there's one or two themes that run through his life and work, that's at the top of the list," William Wisher, a friend and collaborator of the "True Lies" director, told The New Yorker in 2009.

Amis may not be as recognizable a name as some of Cameron's exes, but she is a successful actor in her own right. She appeared in films like "The Usual Suspects" and "Blown Away" before nabbing a part in "Titanic," which altered the trajectory of her career. "It totally changed my life," Amis told Mom.com in 2012. She added that their romance did not blossom until after the production of "Titanic" wrapped. To further complicate things, Cameron went on to marry his third wife, Hamilton, after meeting Amis.