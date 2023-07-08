The Real Reasons You Don't Hear Much From Billy Zane Anymore

Forget Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's star-crossed romance, the spectacular sight of the Titanic sinking into the North Atlantic Ocean, and Celine Dion's lung-busting power ballad "My Heart Will Go On." The real star attraction of James Cameron's world-conquering weepie "Titanic" was its only real villain. Not the iceberg, no, but Rose's dastardly other half Caledon Hockley, played by Billy Zane.

But while many of his co-stars either kept their places on or graduated to the A-list, Zane's career appeared to stutter. He's certainly remained busy. His IMDb page lists more than 100 credits since gracing the watery blockbuster. But how many of them has the casual moviegoer even heard of, let alone seen? Indeed, over the last 25 years, the actor seems to have been confined to TV movies, straight-to-VOD affairs, and the occasional recurring role on the small screen.

So what happened to one of the '90s best big screen baddies? From artistic side hustles and fast-food commercials to business controversies and stalled projects, here's a look at Billy Zane's recent life story.