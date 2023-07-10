What The Cast Of The Office Is Doing Today

Even in 2023 you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn't seen at least a few episodes of "The Office." "Because 'The Office' is on Netflix and replaying, a lot more people have seen it recently," star Steve Carell commented to Esquire in 2018. The views have only continued to pick up steam: In 2020, "The Office" became the most-streamed TV series thanks to its run on Netflix, before it was moved exclusively to NBC's streamer Peacock.

There's been plenty of speculation on why the series has maintained such unwavering popularity, even with newer, younger audiences. But the show's success must be attributed to its large ensemble cast and the characters they brought to life — as well as the original "The Office" creators Ricky Gervais and Steven Merchant, who brought a new style of TV series to the small screen.

Thanks to showrunner Greg Daniels, and writers like Mindy Kaling and Michael Schur, "The Office" blessed viewers with years of hilarity, including memorable storylines like Michael's financial struggles and his loud and illogical declaration of bankruptcy, and the development of Pam and Jim's relationship. The couple lived happily ever after, as did most of the characters, bar Creed Bratton, who went to jail for his multitude of crimes. It was a fitting end, but how did the actors fare after the show drew to a close? Some have continued acting, started families, and even pursued other business ventures. Let's dive into what the cast of "The Office" is doing today.