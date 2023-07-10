What The Cast Of The Office Is Doing Today
Even in 2023 you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn't seen at least a few episodes of "The Office." "Because 'The Office' is on Netflix and replaying, a lot more people have seen it recently," star Steve Carell commented to Esquire in 2018. The views have only continued to pick up steam: In 2020, "The Office" became the most-streamed TV series thanks to its run on Netflix, before it was moved exclusively to NBC's streamer Peacock.
There's been plenty of speculation on why the series has maintained such unwavering popularity, even with newer, younger audiences. But the show's success must be attributed to its large ensemble cast and the characters they brought to life — as well as the original "The Office" creators Ricky Gervais and Steven Merchant, who brought a new style of TV series to the small screen.
Thanks to showrunner Greg Daniels, and writers like Mindy Kaling and Michael Schur, "The Office" blessed viewers with years of hilarity, including memorable storylines like Michael's financial struggles and his loud and illogical declaration of bankruptcy, and the development of Pam and Jim's relationship. The couple lived happily ever after, as did most of the characters, bar Creed Bratton, who went to jail for his multitude of crimes. It was a fitting end, but how did the actors fare after the show drew to a close? Some have continued acting, started families, and even pursued other business ventures. Let's dive into what the cast of "The Office" is doing today.
Steve Carell plays a completely different character in The Morning Show
Steve Carell, aka Dunder Mifflin boss Michael Scott, already had a handful of impressive acting credits to his name when he landed "The Office," including Brick Tamland in "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" and Evan Baxter in "Bruce Almighty." And after "The Office," Carell had his pick of gigs. He continued voicing Gru in the "Despicable Me" franchise before co-creating the series "Angie Tribeca" — which, of course, starred his "Office" co-star Rashida Jones. He later wrote, produced, and starred in "Space Force," a comedy about a fictional branch of the armed services.
In 2019, Carell took on the role of disgraced TV show host Mitch Kessler in "The Morning Show." Despite the completely different nature of Carell's characters and both series, his fans couldn't help but pick up a possibly accidental Easter egg: Supertramp's "Goodbye Stranger," which Michael sang in "The Office," was used in the trailer for the Apple TV+ series. Carell didn't view the trailer ahead of time, but definitely saw the funny side. "I was like, 'Guys, you can't put that in the trailer and not have people raise one or two eyebrows.' It would have been an easy thing to red-flag. [But,] I don't believe that they did that on purpose," he told Entertainment Weekly.
Outside of acting, Carell has been flexing his business chops. In 2014, he also branched into retail when he bought the general store in a small Massachusetts town he vacations in.
Rainn Wilson became a travel show presenter
From "The Expendables" to "Charmed" to "Transformers" to "Star Trek," Rainn Wilson has been part of plenty of iconic franchises. But he's best known for playing Dwight Schrute, the antagonist of the Dunder Mifflin office who viewers love to hate. When "The Office" ended, Wilson channeled his energy into his digital entertainment company SoulPancake, which he sold to Participant Media in 2016.
Wilson also continued acting on TV, playing Michael Stearns in the drama "Utopia," and Trevor in the Anna Faris-led sitcom "Mom." He also wrote a book on spirituality after reconnecting with his Bahá'í faith while filming "The Office." And, after diving back into his faith, he felt it was something he wanted to share in the 304-page tome "Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution."
In May 2023, Wilson debuted a travel series on Peacock called "Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss." He travels to countries like Iceland, Ghana, and Thailand, but it's not like other celebrity travel shows, according to Wilson. "I'm traveling the world looking for happiness, and kind of thriving human culture," he told Afar. "So I'm on a constant mission to both make myself a better person and to try and make the world a better place using the qualities that God gave me: storytelling, humor, service to others," the actor added.
John Krasinski is thriving on and off the screen
After playing the mild-mannered sales rep-turned-co-manager Jim Halpert for nine seasons of "The Office," John Krasinski swapped workplace comedy for serious action in the form of "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan." When he's not busy fighting bad guys as the CIA analyst, Krasinski can be found gushing about his wife, Emily Blunt. The pair got married in 2010 and share two children together, daughters Hazel and Violet, who they welcomed after the end of "The Office." They also starred opposite one another in the horror film "A Quiet Place" in 2018, which Krasinski also directed. Krasinski also helmed the sequel.
Never one to slow down, in 2019, it was announced Krasinski would be writing, directing, producing, and starring in the feature film "IF." The film, which is set to come out in 2024, will also feature Steve Carell. As Krasinski joked on "The Tonight Show," "I should've started with 'this is "The Office" reunion movie.'"
What's more, Krasinski played Reed Richards in "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" and voiced Superman in the animated feature "Super Pets" alongside Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, Keanu Reeves, and Jameela Jamil. "I was really excited to play Superman," he said on "The Tonight Show," "until they made my dog bigger than me, and somehow more handsome."
Jenna Fischer is helping to keep the legacy of The Office alive
Pam Beesly, the beloved receptionist on "The Office," was played by Jenna Fischer, whose career has continued to rise since her days at Dunder Mifflin. She notably played Rhonda in "You, Me and the Apocalypse" and Lena in "Splitting Up Together." In 2023, Paramount+ announced that she will have a role in the film adaptation of the "Mean Girls" musical.
The mockumentary sitcom holds a special place in Fischer's heart — so much so, she and fellow "Office" alum Angela Kinsey started a weekly rewatch podcast called "Office Ladies" in 2019. The pair record a new episode every week, recapping episode by episode, with extra segments called "Fast Facts" and "Kinsey's Tidbits" where they share all their behind-the-scenes knowledge and experiences. As the duo shared on an episode of BUILD Series, the podcast came about because the real-life BFFs missed working together. "I've also been looking for a job I can do in sweatpants," Fischer quipped.
As "Office Ladies" has grown and become an unmitigated success, the pair teamed up to share more workplace BTS. They wrote a memoir/tell-all called "Office BFFs: Tales of The Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There." Speaking of the experience, Fischer told People, "We journaled all through The Office about everything. So, we're able to go back and track the journey of both our friendship and of our time on the show."
Angela Kinsey is all about competitive cooking
Working with Jenna Fischer on projects like "Office Ladies" and "Office BFFs" has been a big part of Angela Kinsey's professional life in the years since playing Angela Martin on "The Office." Funny enough, Fischer actually landed the part on "The Office" that Kinsey initially tried out for. But don't worry, there's no hard feelings. "I didn't get the part 'cause I was a little too feisty ... then, they brought me back [and] they said 'hey, we've got kind of a judgey, snarky lady in accounting.' And I said, 'Okay!'" Kinsey recalled on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."
Alongside all her "Office"-related ventures, Kinsey pours a lot of time into her other passion project: cooking. She is a panelist on MTV's "Deliciousness" and hosts a Disney Channel cooking competition series such as "Be Our Chef." The latter is a family-friendly competition which has teams compete to have their food served at Walt Disney World in Orlando.
Kinsey's passion for food translates off the screen, too, as she runs a cooking blog with her husband Josh Snyder called "Baking with Josh and Ange." They also use their platform, which includes a YouTube channel as well as the blog, to promote family-friendly baking. "Our motto is 'anyone can bake,'" their site reads.
Ed Helms chose to focus on music after The Office
On "The Office," Ed Helms played quirky sales rep Andy Bernard, who joins in Season 3 as one of Jim's new colleagues at Dunder Mifflin's Stamford branch. His storylines involve the Stamford-Scranton merger, and his relationships with Erin Hannon and Angela Martin. Though he doesn't end up with either of them, he gets his dream job at Cornell and leaves viewers with one of the show's best lines: "I wish there was a way to know you're in the good old days before you've actually left them."
Helms' career got very busy toward the end of his time on "The Office" and he even had to take a break from the ninth season to film "The Hangover III." However, he switched tracks from acting to music for some time after. He's a member of "The Lonesome Trio" along with his friends Ian Riggs and Jacob Tilove, who "might be described as rootsy, bluegrass-ish, Americana, or even a little bit cowboy," per their website. A band for over two decades, they released their first album in 2015. In the same year, the group played Bonnaroo, where Helms lent his banjo skills to another band at the festival — Mumford & Sons.
Helms has also continued to make time for acting, working on the sitcom "Rutherford Falls" which he co-created with Sierra Teller Ornelas and "The Office" writer Michael Schur. He also writes it alongside his co-star Jana Schmieding, who plays Reagan Wells, the platonic best friend of Helms' Nathan Rutherford.
Mindy Kaling is proving women can have it all
"The Office" marked the start of a very successful career for Mindy Kaling, who joined the show's crew as a writer, before taking on the role of Kelly Kapoor. And then, Kaling went on to write and star in her own series called "The Mindy Project," which ran from 2012 to 2017. She also starred in "Ocean's 8" and reunited with Steve Carell when she appeared on four episodes of "The Morning Show."
Latterly, Kaling has been focusing almost all of her energy working behind the scenes. She has "Never Have I Ever" on Netflix, and "Velma" and "The Sex Lives of College Girls" on Max. She was also brought on to co-write the third "Legally Blonde" installment. "Never Have I Ever" has proved extremely popular, with its third season dropping on the streamer in June 2023. However, Kaling admitted that with "The Office" and "The Mindy Project" under her belt, a high school series wasn't her natural next move. "Netflix asked me if I wanted to do a show about a young Indian person. I don't know that I necessarily would have tackled that otherwise," she explained to The Hollywood Reporter.
Nevertheless, Mindy Kaling's career is obviously thriving, but it would seem that her personal life is, too. Since "The Office" ended, Kaling has welcomed two kids, daughter Katherine Swati, who was born in 2017, and son Spencer Avu, born in 2020. Kaling has chosen not to reveal the identity of her children's father.
B.J. Novak made his directorial debut
B.J. Novak's Ryan Howard is another long-standing member of staff at Dunder Mifflin. Although he easily fades into the background in the first two seasons, he takes on a bigger role when he inherits Jim's job in Season 3. He's best remembered for his relationship with Kelly, which mirrored Novak's own off-screen relationship with Kaling. But, while their characters ran away together, their real-life relationship ended amicably in 2007.
Novak switched gears after "The Office," appearing on the big screen as Alistair Smythe in the superhero film "The Amazing Spider-Man 2." He also followed Kaling from "The Office" to "The Mindy Project" and the pair have continued to maintain a close friendship. All that time together obviously paid off, with Novak creating his own TV show, "The Premise" in 2021. The following year, Novak took another big career swing and made his directorial debut with the thriller "Vengeance," which he also produced. "I was scared. And I liked that, because it means that you're trying something brave and out of your comfort zone," he admitted to ScreenRant. He's obviously caught the bug for behind-the-scenes work, too, as he is creating another series for Max. "Young People" will be a multi-cam comedy about a group of 20-somethings sharing an apartment in Brooklyn.
Outside of work, Novak was also the subject of speculation regarding the parentage of Kaling's kids, but she clarified that the former couple are just besties, and that Novak is Katherine and Spencer's godfather.
Ellie Kemper became the star of her own sitcom
Ellie Kemper joined the cast of "The Office" in Season 5 as Erin Hannon. She spent a few seasons in an on-and-off relationship with Ed Helms' Andy Bernard. Although they didn't end up together, Kemper was not a fan of portraying that relationship, telling Brian Baumgartner on an episode of "An Oral History of The Office" podcast that she didn't feel like Andy put enough into the relationship. Erin ultimately found happiness with Pete Miller (Jake Lacy), while, off-screen, Kemper married Michael Corman in 2012.
After "The Office," Kemper found even more career success on Netflix's "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," a sitcom that ran for five seasons. However, Kempter admitted she struggled when it ended. "The end of ['The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'] was of course bittersweet because I was happy to see her land in such a great position ... but of course I wanted to revisit her and her story and the other characters as well," she told The Hollywood Reporter.
But Kemper handled the transition well, ultimately publishing her memoir "My Squirrel Days" in conjunction with the show's final season. And she got to return for the interactive special in 2020. She's also lent her voice to a handful of audiobooks and launched the podcast "Born to Love" in 2023. She co-hosts the interview show with Scott Eckhart.
Melora Hardin made a bold career move
Since 2013, Melora Hardin has jumped from TV series to TV series. You might have spotted her in an episode of "Scandal," before she began playing Tammy Cashman in "Transparent." She then claimed a main role in "The Bold Type," playing fierce journalist and Scarlett editor Jaqueline Carlyle. Although most of her storylines revolved around her mentorship of Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens), her arc also depicted the ups and downs of her marriage to Ian Carlyle, who was played by her real-life husband, Gildart Jackson.
But Hardin is no stranger to portraying messy and complex relationships after playing Jan Levinson in "The Office." Her on-off romance with Michael may have been the perfect training ground for the actor, who was excited to dive deeper into Jacqueline and Ian's relationship. "I felt really strongly that there was an opportunity to show Jacqueline and her husband unraveling with a lot of love, a lot of history, and how that looks when a couple that really does love each other can work through something with kindness and with all of that history," she told 9 Entertainment.
Alongside playing the infamous magazine editor, Hardin took on the role of Patricia Bloom in the romantic comedy-drama "A Million Little Things." She also competed on "Dancing with the Stars," and unlocked her creative side by designing her own line of abstract wallpaper.
Rashida Jones is focused on work behind the camera
Rashida Jones played Karen Filippelli on "The Office," joining the cast of the mockumentary sitcom in 2006. However, she departed early from the show after just one season, barring a few more guest appearances. However, there was another sitcom waiting in the wings for Jones. She took on the role of Ann Perkins in "Parks and Recreation," another comedy created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur. After starring in 100 episodes of the sitcom, Jones moved on to Steve Carell's "Angie Tribeca." She later moved on to other series like "#blackAF," and she lent her voice to Mia in "Duncanville," which reunited her with her "Parks and Rec" co-star Amy Poehler.
However, Jones has been more forced on her work behind the camera as a writer and producer. She bagged a writing credit for contributing to the script of "Toy Story 4" and wrote episodes of "Black Mirror." Focusing on this creative side has given her so much more control over her career. "The reason I got behind the camera was because I felt replaceable as an actress. You walk into a room, and they've already decided whether you've got the part based on your hair ... Writing is more of a back and forth conversation. That, for me, feels better," she told Net-A-Porter. Jones also produced "Angie Tribeca" and "#blackAF" (which she also directed) and became an executive producer on "Kevin Can F**k Himself."
Amy Ryan took on the role of an unlikely villain
After his ill-fated relationship with Jan, Amy Ryan's character Holly Flax quickly became the love of Michael Scott's life. Ryan reunited with Carell in 2018's "Beautiful Boy." She had been eager to work with the former on-screen love interest again ever since "The Office" ended. "I never dreamed it would have been in this story, but this story came along first, and I was so eager to be a part of it," she told The Hollywood Reporter. They appeared in the biographical drama alongside Timothée Chalamet, who played their son.
More recently, Ryan has had turns in "Lost Girls" and "Beau is Afraid." But, her biggest — or at least most unexpected — role since "The Office" came when she joined the cast of "Only Murders in the Building." Ryan played bassoonist Jan Bellows, the unlikely villain who almost succeeded in fooling Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short's characters into believing she was just an innocent bystander in the show's first season.
Ryan went through quite a transformation to portray Jan in the finale. The seemingly innocent musician changed into a menacing, all-black outfit which Ryan loved. "They gave me that outfit when I left. I don't know if I can really wear it now — maybe around the house, it might spook people," she joked to The New York Times.
You might have spotted Craig Robinson in a Pizza Hut ad
Dunder Mifflin's warehouse foreman Darryl Philbin was played by Craig Robinson. He appeared in 118 episodes of "The Office," and has been pretty busy in the years since. Like Ed Helms, Robinson has branched out from acting and into music in recent years. He occasionally performs with his band "The Nasty Delicious," but his focus is still acting.
In 2022 Robinson took on a starring role in the Peacock comedy series "Killing It." He previously played Lester in the post-apocalyptic film "Songbird" alongside KJ Apa and Sofia Carson. In the years since "The Office," Robinson has also lent his voice to a slew of animated projects including "Central Park," "American Dad," and "Dolittle." The actor has a special appreciation for voice work and loves how you can approach it so differently from screen acting. Speaking about his experience working on the animated feature "The Bad Guys," Robinson told CBR, "It's so much fun to go into the booth and be able to improvise and play around." The actor who voiced Shark added, "You could take one line and turn it into a whole new joke, so it was a lot of freedom and fun for me."
Robinson's other paid acting gigs include his work as Pizza Hut's current spokesperson. He starred in their 2023 Super Bowl ad, serving up a plateful of nostalgia.
Brian Baumgartner wrote a book about The Office
After playing the accountant-turned-bar owner Kevin Malone in all nine seasons of "The Office," Brian Baumgartner has continued to demonstrate his proclivity for comedy. He's appeared in shows like "Mike & Molly," "Bad Teacher," and "The Goldbergs." Baumgartner also voiced Walter in the kids animated series "Trash Truck."
But, like Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, Baumgartner hasn't closed the door on "The Office." He returned to the series with his book "Welcome to Dunder Mifflin," which digs into what sets "The Office" apart from other sitcoms. Baumgartner's memoir functions sort of like an oral history of the series, with the actor speaking to everyone involved to create the ultimate tell-all. "I very quickly arrived at [the conclusion] that I may not be a journalist, and I may not know exactly the right questions to ask, but what I did know was that I was going to get people to open up in a unique way ... I thought, 'If I do these interviews ... we're going to be able to share stories that are unique and different,'" he explained of his decision to write the book, per The Washington Post.
Baumgartner is such a fan of the show, and has joined the hoards of fans who are rewatching the series. And he hosts the podcast "An Oral History of the Office," where he interviews cast and crew members from the show.
Leslie David Baker has had a very varied career since The Office
Leslie David Baker played Dunder Mifflin sales rep Stanley "the Manly" Hudson in all nine seasons of "The Office." Although he often faded into the background, he's a comforting presence in the show. More recently, Baker has cashed in on his "Office" fame by starring in commercials alongside co-star Phyllis Smith. In one of the ads, the pair share their love of heart-shaped Cheerios while bantering over the breakfast table.
However, commercials aren't the only acting Robinson has done since "The Office." Although his target audiences have varied, Baker has continued to work within comedy. He's starred in everything from Disney Channel's musical comedy "Austin & Ally," to "Key and Peele," to the Billy Ray Cyrus-led comedy "Still the King."
Baker has also used his platform to speak up on social issues, especially racism. "Racism doesn't care whether or not you're an actor on TV or if you won awards ... We would have thought that these issues would have been rectified years, decades ago. They have not. As a matter of fact, they've gotten worse," he said in an interview with USA Today.
Oscar Nuñez regularly appears on the big screen
Oscar Nuñez might be best known as Oscar Martinez to "The Office" fans, but he's had plenty of notable roles since his days as an accountant in the Dunder Mifflin office. He went on to nab roles in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "New Girl," before going on to star in "People of Earth" and "Mr. Iglesias." In the latter he plays the antagonistic Carlos Hernandez alongside Gabriel Iglesias as the titular teacher. Sherri Shepherd, who played the Woodrow Wilson high principal, said Nuñez typically brought a fun energy to set. "Oscar is so funny, and he improvises, and then he'll break out into a broadway song ... the vibe on set is always fun," she told People.
In 2022, the actor joined Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt, Daniel Radcliffe and Channing Tatum in the adventure comedy "The Lost City." Nuñez and Bullock previously worked together on the 2009 comedy "The Proposal." The pair kept in touch, and Bullock was the one to reach out to Nuñez about "The Lost City." "She said 'it's a comedy' ... and 'you want to be involved in it?' And, I think that was enough for me. I said 'yeah, of course,'" he explained, per The Wrap. In the same year, Nuñez played Edgar in "Disenchanted," which stars Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey. Nuñez also had a small role in the rebooted "Baywatch" film.
Phyllis Smith missed her Office family
After a successful dance career, a brief stint as a casting agent, and a couple of guest appearances, Phyllis Smith stumbled right into the role in "The Office." She didn't even know she'd been cast until she was asked to attend a wardrobe fitting. Smith portrayed Phyllis Vance (previously Lapin) in all nine seasons of the show, which went by far too quickly for the actor. But luckily for Smith, who has a natural talent for comedy, there were plenty more gigs out there waiting for her. Alongside her cereal commercials with Leslie David Baker, Smith appeared in "The Middle" and "The O.A.," and "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar."
She also voiced the part of Riley's Sadness in "Inside Out." The movie follows a young girl whose emotions come to life to help with an unexpected move to San Francisco from her Midwestern hometown. The 2015 animated movie was adored by critics and holds a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The success was a shock to Smith. "I had no idea it was going to be like this," she admitted to Den of Geek. "I know that Pixar has a pretty good track record, so you know you're in good hands when you're working with them, but I had no idea. They gave us a ten-minute standing ovation [at Cannes Film Festival]. Ten minutes. That was unbelievable," she gushed.
Kate Flannery will forever be Meredith from The Office
After Kate Flannery was cast as Dunder Mifflin office worker Meredith Palmer, her role began to evolve. "Meredith wasn't originally going to be an alcoholic, but the role changed a bit, and she becomes this drunken floozy," Flannery explained to Philadelphia magazine. But she enjoyed taking her character in this direction. "I love Meredith. She's so loud and proud, completely unashamed and unapologetic," Flannery added.
After her long-standing role on from the mockumentary series, but she's continued to carve out a successful career for herself. She guest-starred on Debby Ryan's Disney Channel comedy "Jessie," before appearing in a string of feature films in 2015. This included "Fourth Man Out" and Brittany Snow's "Dial A Prayer." And, in between a stint on "Dancing with the Stars," Flannery has found time to guest-star on "Young Sheldon" and voice a series of video game characters. She has also turned to music as a creative outlet. "I've been playing music with Jane Lynch from 'Glee' and 'A Mighty Wind' for several years. I'm also working on some solo tunes," she revealed.
However, despite her busy life since "The Office," Flannery is still best known for playing a drunk — and she's fine with that. "[Working on the show was] really a dream come true and, you know, it's crazy. It's fantastic," she told Nerds & Beyond.
Creed Bratton went back to his roots
Creed Bratton (born William Charles Schneider) was originally hired as an extra on "The Office" with no lines. But he took this short gig as an opportunity to prove himself. "I got there and realized I had to compete with all these people, and if I didn't do something drastic, nothing was going to happen. So for two weeks, I listened to the talking heads [confessional-style interviews with the cast] and read the scripts, and then I wrote my own bit," he revealed to Vanity Fair. Bratton ended up playing a fictionalized version of himself — and even references his time as a member of The Grass Roots band in a deleted scene — however, he remained a mysterious character, with the audience questioning the age and identity of the quality assurance director on more than one occasion.
After the series ended, he released two albums: "While the Young Punks Dance" in 2018 and "Slightly Altered" in 2020. He followed this up with a national tour. He also continued acting, but on a smaller scale, making guest appearances on "Grace and Frankie, "Upload," and "Mayfield's Game."
Bratton has also been filling in the blanks of his mysterious past, baring the details of his life before "The Office" in an interview with Esquire. It seems like his life has come full circle. As the article notes, he's "destined to be here playing music, telling stories, a room filled with love, a stage, the audience in his hand."
Paul Lieberstein has continued to find success as a writer
Before he was Toby Flenderson on "The Office," Paul Lieberstein was working a finance job in New York. But, with a stroke of luck — or rather the stroke of a pen — he did a career 180 and became one of the writers on Melissa Joan Hart's breakout series "Clarissa Explains It All." From there, his career led him to "The Office," of which he also wrote 16 episodes. When the show ended, he took his sense of humor and witty writing to an episode of Steve Carell's "Space Force," before co-creating his own series, "Lucky Hank" with Aaron Zelman. The comedy-drama stars Bob Odenkirk as William Henry Devereaux Jr., a college English professor who has a mid-life crisis. The series premiered in 2023 to a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has left Lieberstein and Zelman with lots of ideas for a second season.
Although "Lucky Hank" is the first TV series Lieberstein has created, it isn't his first big project. In 2018, he wrote, directed and starred in a feature film called "Song of Back and Neck." Though niche, he told /Film that the movie wasn't purely an autobiographical account of the pain he experienced. "It also felt like everybody I knew either had back or neck pain themselves or was very close to someone who did," he said. "And no one was talking about it all, so I thought, let's go for it."
Andy Buckley's career took a Jurassic turn
Judging by his Instagram — which is full of "Office"-related posts and memes — playing David Wallace is still one of the highlights of Andy Buckley's career. However, he's been plenty busy since, appearing in everything from "Baby Daddy" to "Jurassic World." He's also nabbed roles in feature films like Greta Gerwig's "Lady Bird" and "Bombshell." On top of that, Buckley has appeared in a ton of popular shows, such as "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "A Million Little Pieces," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Life in Pieces," "Shameless," and "9-1-1." And, in 2020, he played Principal Spitaro in the TV reboot of "The Fugitive," before taking on the role of Donnie in "FUBAR."
One of his most exciting movie roles since "The Office" might be the dark comedy "Keeping Company." Buckley gushed about the film, which was written and directed by his friend Josh Wallace, in an interview with MovieWeb. "Keeping Company is a real treat. It's an absolute hoot and very funny. It goes off the rails there towards the end, which is always great," he teased. Though not a huge blockbuster, he hopes the film will find its audience. "It's the Keeping Companies of the world that need the press. This is where the great filmmakers are. They're lesser-known now, but hopefully, in a few years, they're more known," he said.