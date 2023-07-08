Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann Are BACK ON? Messy Couple Pulls Plug On Their Divorce
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have called off their divorce. Just weeks after their split was first reported, the couple has reunited and they have both filed court documents to dismiss their respective petitions, according to TMZ. Days earlier, the duo was spotted at church with their four kids sparking rumors that things had taken a drastic turn — for the better. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star and her husband of more than a decade have not yet addressed their apparent decision to work things out, but a source said they are hoping to keep their family together for the sake of the children.
It's an interesting turn of events given that things were extremely contentious for weeks. There have been all kinds of court filings between the two, mostly involving their four minor children. Back in May, TMZ obtained court documents in which Biermann filed for sole legal and physical custody of the kids. It didn't take long for changes to take place on social media, either. Both Biermann and Zolciak removed any and every trace of each other from their respective Instagram feeds and Zolciak changed her handle to get rid of "Biermann." Additionally, Page Six reported that Biermann said his wife's gambling addiction "financially devastated" their family. At one point, Zolciak even called 911 on Biermann, which was totally unexpected.
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann had a tough go for weeks
News of Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's divorce was first reported in May. At the time, many people were completely surprised to hear the news. "Kim's friends were shocked to find out that she and Kroy had marital issues and were getting a divorce. It was something she really kept hidden, even from her inner circle of friends," a source told Us Weekly. Many people also predicted that things between Zolciak and Biermann would get ugly. "Everyone expects this divorce is going to get really bad because neither of them will give in. Divorce is terrible but the kids are going to have to go through this in a very public manner," a source told People. And that's exactly what started to happen.
At the end of June, TMZ shared the recording of a call Zolciak made to 911. During the call, Zolciak expressed being upset because Biermann was threatening to call the police to file kidnapping charges against another parent who was caring for one of the kids during a playdate. Zolciak also accused Biermann of stealing one of her bags that contained documents related to their divorce. Within a couple of weeks, however, things seem to have settled down. Just about everyone is hopeful that this all works out for the family.