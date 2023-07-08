Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann Are BACK ON? Messy Couple Pulls Plug On Their Divorce

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have called off their divorce. Just weeks after their split was first reported, the couple has reunited and they have both filed court documents to dismiss their respective petitions, according to TMZ. Days earlier, the duo was spotted at church with their four kids sparking rumors that things had taken a drastic turn — for the better. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star and her husband of more than a decade have not yet addressed their apparent decision to work things out, but a source said they are hoping to keep their family together for the sake of the children.

It's an interesting turn of events given that things were extremely contentious for weeks. There have been all kinds of court filings between the two, mostly involving their four minor children. Back in May, TMZ obtained court documents in which Biermann filed for sole legal and physical custody of the kids. It didn't take long for changes to take place on social media, either. Both Biermann and Zolciak removed any and every trace of each other from their respective Instagram feeds and Zolciak changed her handle to get rid of "Biermann." Additionally, Page Six reported that Biermann said his wife's gambling addiction "financially devastated" their family. At one point, Zolciak even called 911 on Biermann, which was totally unexpected.