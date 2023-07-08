Britney Spears Vs. Victor Wembanyama Wasn't On Our 2023 Bingo Card. Here's The Drama
Britney Spears returned to Las Vegas for a night out in Sin City where she didn't have to work or answer to anyone — she's free, after all. But, while walking through Aria Resort and Casino on her way to popular dining spot Catch, Spears recognized Victor Wembanyama walking in front of her. The "Piece of Me" singer decided to casually tap the San Antonio Spurs star on the back to get his attention, perhaps to just say "hello" or grab a picture with him, but she never expected what happened next. After Spears made harmless contact with the NBA star, a security guard who had been walking beside Wembanyama swung his hand back, whopping Spears right in the face, according to video shared by TMZ.
After the incident occurred, Spears took to Instagram to share her account of what happened. Despite being privy to "traumatic experiences," Spears says she "was not prepared" for what went down. "I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. I am aware of the players statement where he mentions 'I grabbed him from behind' but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses [to fall] off my face," Spears wrote.
Interestingly, however, Wembanyama has a very different account of what went down.
Victor Wembanyama claims a woman 'grabbed' him
🚨VIDEO OF BRITNEY/WEMBY INCIDENT SHOWS SHE DIDN’T GRAB HIM🚨 Full video here: https://t.co/nSXYAE6jhu pic.twitter.com/uMBqtLKJGN— TMZ (@TMZ) July 7, 2023
Following the incident, Victor Wembanyama released a statement sharing his side of the story. "That person grabbed me from behind. I didn't see what happened because I was walking straight and they told me 'Don't stop.' But that person grabbed me from behind, grabbed on my shoulder. She grabbed me from behind so I just know that the security pushed her away," he told reporters in a video shared on Twitter. However, per the video, Britney Spears clearly only tapped his shoulder while heading into Catch.
"I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact, that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn't hit any of them," Spears said in her Instagram statement. Meanwhile, TMZ has confirmed that no criminal charges will be filed following the incident. Upon review of footage, police determined that the security guard "pushes her hand off of the player without looking which causes Britney's hand to hit herself in the face." Additional notes made in the police report indicate there was not any willful or unlawful "force or violence" used. Therefore, no arrests have been or will be made.