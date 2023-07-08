Britney Spears Vs. Victor Wembanyama Wasn't On Our 2023 Bingo Card. Here's The Drama

Britney Spears returned to Las Vegas for a night out in Sin City where she didn't have to work or answer to anyone — she's free, after all. But, while walking through Aria Resort and Casino on her way to popular dining spot Catch, Spears recognized Victor Wembanyama walking in front of her. The "Piece of Me" singer decided to casually tap the San Antonio Spurs star on the back to get his attention, perhaps to just say "hello" or grab a picture with him, but she never expected what happened next. After Spears made harmless contact with the NBA star, a security guard who had been walking beside Wembanyama swung his hand back, whopping Spears right in the face, according to video shared by TMZ.

After the incident occurred, Spears took to Instagram to share her account of what happened. Despite being privy to "traumatic experiences," Spears says she "was not prepared" for what went down. "I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. I am aware of the players statement where he mentions 'I grabbed him from behind' but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses [to fall] off my face," Spears wrote.

Interestingly, however, Wembanyama has a very different account of what went down.