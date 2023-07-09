A Look At Dominic Thiem's Relationship With Girlfriend Lili Paul-Roncalli
Tennis player Dominic Thiem seems to have found his match with his girlfriend, Lili Paul-Roncalli. The Austrian native exploded onto the tennis scene in 2011 and has won several titles throughout his career, per Tennis World USA. His athleticism and good looks made him a topic of conversation on and off the court, as many wondered whether the tennis hunk was single.
Thiem has been incredibly private about his personal life and who he dates. However, he has been in serious relationships. One was with a "co-worker," fellow tennis player Kristina Mladenovic, who he dated from 2017 to 2019, per Tennis World USA. However, the couple called it quits — it seemed as though Thiem and Mladenovic had drifted apart due to their busy schedules. According to Tennis Majors, in 2020, Thiem revealed a bit as to why the couple broke up in a press conference. He shared, "Being in a relationship implies commitment, time, and focus. For now, I am not looking for a partner, even if I am not closing any doors. I am sure that in the future, you will see a girl in my box to cheer me up."
Thiem has, in fact, found a girl to cheer for him, and it just so happens to be Paul-Roncalli. Still, Thiem likes to keep the majority of his relationship with Paul-Roncalli under wraps. However, we do know a couple of things about the couple's secretive relationship and the love they have for one another.
Dominic Thiem and Lili Paul-Roncalli make the most of their time
Dominic Thiem is a busy man and travels the world for a living. One moment he will be in one country, and then he will be jet-setting off to the next after a match ends. Busy schedules seemed to be the reason that he and his ex-girlfriend Kristina Mladenovic split up, so it was important for him to find someone who will make time for their relationship, and it seems like that was Lili Paul-Roncalli.
According to Sportskeeda, Thiem and Paul-Roncalli have been dating since 2021 and have made their relationship work despite their own crazy schedules. Paul-Roncalli is a busy woman as a member of Circus Roncalli, so whenever the couple does see one another they try to make the most of their time. Thiem even shared a rare look into their relationship at least once. "It's very nice when she's in the box! We don't see each other every week — I often have to do without her because I travel a lot and she's very busy. That's why we enjoy the time we have together!" Thiem told the German publication oe24 (via Sportskeeda).
The time they do spend with one another is extremely private, but fans have been able to catch a glimpse of the cute couple now and then. In April 2023, Paul-Roncalli joined Thiem on the red carpet for "Players Night" as they posed for cameras, per Bild. Although they're extremely private, the times fans do see the couple together make it clear they're a match made in heaven.
Dominic Thiem and Lili Paul-Roncalli are both athletic
We all know athletes and celebrities often pair up, but Dominic Thiem's girlfriend Lili Paul-Roncalli falls into both categories as a reality star and a German circus performer. In April 2023, Paul-Roncalli made her comeback to the circus after taking a slight break. Circus Roncalli announced the exciting news on social media, saying, "Lili Paul-Roncalli is back in the ring! ... The young artist with Austrian and Italian roots is going back to her second home ... With her world-class contortion, Lili is finally part of the show in Hamburg."
Similar to Thiem, Paul-Roncalli knows a thing or two about performing in front of a crowd and the training it takes to be the best in the game. And in addition to performing in the circus, Paul-Roncalli has made a name for herself as a dancer. The performer often shares posts showing off her skills and even won the "Let's Dance" German television series in 2020. So, move aside Thiem — you're not the only one with trophies in your corner.
Even though it seems as though Thiem and Paul-Roncalli come from two different worlds, the couple has a lot in common. With their athleticism and busy schedules, they understand one another's life and seem to have formed a solid relationship.