A Look At Dominic Thiem's Relationship With Girlfriend Lili Paul-Roncalli

Tennis player Dominic Thiem seems to have found his match with his girlfriend, Lili Paul-Roncalli. The Austrian native exploded onto the tennis scene in 2011 and has won several titles throughout his career, per Tennis World USA. His athleticism and good looks made him a topic of conversation on and off the court, as many wondered whether the tennis hunk was single.

Thiem has been incredibly private about his personal life and who he dates. However, he has been in serious relationships. One was with a "co-worker," fellow tennis player Kristina Mladenovic, who he dated from 2017 to 2019, per Tennis World USA. However, the couple called it quits — it seemed as though Thiem and Mladenovic had drifted apart due to their busy schedules. According to Tennis Majors, in 2020, Thiem revealed a bit as to why the couple broke up in a press conference. He shared, "Being in a relationship implies commitment, time, and focus. For now, I am not looking for a partner, even if I am not closing any doors. I am sure that in the future, you will see a girl in my box to cheer me up."

Thiem has, in fact, found a girl to cheer for him, and it just so happens to be Paul-Roncalli. Still, Thiem likes to keep the majority of his relationship with Paul-Roncalli under wraps. However, we do know a couple of things about the couple's secretive relationship and the love they have for one another.