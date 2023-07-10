Harry Styles' Dad Didn't Approve Of One Of His Ex-Girlfriends

When it comes to his famous son, Desmond Styles is definitely a Styler. He's his son's biggest supporter and champion. Even though Harry Styles is all grown up now, Desmond still likes to keep an eye on him, especially regarding his love life — and there was one now ex-girlfriend that Desmond definitely didn't approve of.

As the timeline of Harry's relationships proves, age is just a number for the Brit when it comes to his choice of love interests. People reports that Harry has locked lips and enjoyed relationships with several older women over the years. Olivia Styles' relationship with Harry is a recent example. There was a ten-year age gap between the singer and the mom-of-two, who dated for nearly two years before finally going their separate ways. Harry's also been linked to Emily Ratajkowski, Tess Ward, Taylor Swift, Kimberly Stewart, and Camille Rowe, who all beat him in the age stakes. And per the Daily Mail, Harry dated the married DJ Lucy Horobin, who's 14 years older than him. That relationship was a hotbed of controversy for those bothered about such things.

However, Harry couldn't have cared less. "How old is old?" You magazine asked an 18-year-old Harry. "Any woman older than my mom, Anne—who is 43," he answered. Still, there was one older woman that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Harry, Commoner of Styles, were once linked to — and Harry Styles' dad didn't approve of that particular ex-girlfriend at all.