Sean Hannity Was Secretly Divorced When His Romance With Ainsley Earhardt Began

Sean Hannity is not afraid to speak his mind on controversial issues, but the Fox News star is a lot more subdued when it comes to his personal life. As hard as it can be when you're in the public eye, Hannity kept his relationship with Ainsley Earhardt under wraps for close to a whopping four years. The anchors sparked romance rumors in August 2019 when they attended the wedding of fellow Fox colleagues Pete Hegseth and Jennifer Rauchet, seemingly together. "They made this grand entrance together," a former Fox executive told Vanity Fair in June 2020. "People were like, Wow, okay."

But Hannity refused to address the speculation. "I do not discuss my personal life in public," he said. Earhardt went a step further, flat-out denying it. "I am not dating anyone," she said. The Fox News stars have kept their relationship status unconfirmed, but photos and videos published by the Daily Mail in April left very little up for discussion. Hannity and Earhardt are pictured with arms locked and arms around each other during different family outings.

The report seemingly confirms their years-long relationship, though they still don't address it. "It's not a surprise to anyone who knows them, but they're very private people and prefer to keep their personal life private and lowkey," a source told the outlet. When rumors started swirling, Hannity was still supposedly married. But he had actually secretly divorced shortly before, showing he really is good about keeping his private affairs to himself.