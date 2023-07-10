Taylor Cole's Husband Cameron Larson Has A Little-Known Connection To Hallmark

Taylor Cole's journey to stardom followed a different route than many others. Cole shot to fame on "Laguna Beach," the early 2000s MTV surprise reality TV hit that launched the careers of Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad, per IMDB. Cole wasn't one of the main cast. She played a supporting role, battling it out with Cavallari over her ex, Talen Torriero, whom Cole was dating on screen at the time. Fast forward a couple of decades — Torriero and "Laguna Beach" became a distant memory for Cole after she found a new career on the Hallmark channel. That ultimately resulted in her also snagging a new man, as Cole's now-husband, Cameron Larson, has a little-known connection to the cable network.

Hallmark Channel reports that Cole quickly forged a strong relationship with the TV family favorite, starring in "My Summer Prince," "Christmas Festival of Ice," and "One Winter Weekend," among other popular flicks.

Many famous couples have hooked up while working together. Cole's stepfather is the famous soap star Shawn Christian, who starred in "Days of Our Lives." He met Cole's mom, Deborah Quinn when auditioning in Chicago. They married in 1996 but went their separate ways in 2013. His stepdaughter was luckier in love as Cole and Larson became Hallmark channel stars who married in real life and remain together to this day.

So, what is Taylor Cole's husband Cameron Larson's little-known connection to Hallmark?