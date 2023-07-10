Taylor Cole's Husband Cameron Larson Has A Little-Known Connection To Hallmark
Taylor Cole's journey to stardom followed a different route than many others. Cole shot to fame on "Laguna Beach," the early 2000s MTV surprise reality TV hit that launched the careers of Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad, per IMDB. Cole wasn't one of the main cast. She played a supporting role, battling it out with Cavallari over her ex, Talen Torriero, whom Cole was dating on screen at the time. Fast forward a couple of decades — Torriero and "Laguna Beach" became a distant memory for Cole after she found a new career on the Hallmark channel. That ultimately resulted in her also snagging a new man, as Cole's now-husband, Cameron Larson, has a little-known connection to the cable network.
Hallmark Channel reports that Cole quickly forged a strong relationship with the TV family favorite, starring in "My Summer Prince," "Christmas Festival of Ice," and "One Winter Weekend," among other popular flicks.
Many famous couples have hooked up while working together. Cole's stepfather is the famous soap star Shawn Christian, who starred in "Days of Our Lives." He met Cole's mom, Deborah Quinn when auditioning in Chicago. They married in 1996 but went their separate ways in 2013. His stepdaughter was luckier in love as Cole and Larson became Hallmark channel stars who married in real life and remain together to this day.
So, what is Taylor Cole's husband Cameron Larson's little-known connection to Hallmark?
The couple that works together...
Taylor Cole and Cameron Larson met on the set of a Hallmark movie. People reports that it wasn't love at first sight. Cole said, "I even tried playing matchmaker with Cam, attempting to set him up with a few friends of mine." Ironically, it was a scenario that echoed the movie "Matching Hearts" that Larson was filming when the couple finally walked down the aisle.
Cole told People. "Luckily, similar to the movie, none of the matches worked, and we both realized we were perfect for each other."
After the couple decided to make it official, COVID hit and scuppered their plans for a lavish wedding. Still, they decided to proceed anyway with a scaled-down pandemic-safe ceremony. Sadly, Cole's birth father couldn't attend his daughter's big day in person, but he was still there with her every step as she attached a phone to her arm with him on Facetime while she walked down the aisle. Cole's stepdad also couldn't attend, but he watched via live stream. Shawn Christian posted a video of the newlyweds kissing while holding sparklers. "To see and feel the spark of your daughter's storybook love on her wedding day has ignited memories for a lifetime," he captioned the clip. "So proud of the amazing young lady you have blossomed into."
The fairytale ending fit for a Hallmark movie
The pandemic was a tough time for everyone—and continues to be for many. But Taylor Cole and Cameron Larson were determined to make the most of their special day. "It was still heartbreaking not to have friends and family at the wedding, and not having my dad walk me down the aisle took a while to wrap my head around," Cole said. "He's made me who I am today, and his best advice was always 'choose happy.'" The lovestruck couple still managed to have a fantastic time, though. "[It was] our own Hallmark version of love in the time of COVID," Cole quipped.
Cole shared her definition of "success" with Digital Journal. "Success is happiness. Choose happy, where you can see the beauty in everything around you." Going by her Instagram, the actor lives her interpretation to the full. When she's not working, Cole perfects her swing on the golf course and practices her pivot slip on snowy mountains.
In 2018, Cole told "The Hallmark Channel" that she'd always had a firm timeline regarding her love life. "I always came with a warning, 'I'm not getting married until I'm 30.' So everybody who dated me knew there was no reason to pop the question," she said. "Now I'm 34, nobody's asking." Two years later, she got her happy-ever-after when she walked down the aisle with the love of her life. Proving you never really know what's around the corner.