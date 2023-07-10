Where Danica McKellar Stands With Ex-Husband Mike Verta After Their Divorce
Mathematics author, education advocate, and actor, Danica McKellar is as versatile as they come. Best known for her role as Winnie Cooper in 1988's "The Wonder Years," McKellar has through the years, racked up credits in many more movies and shows including Netflix's "Project Mc2" Beyond her acting career however, McKellar has also enjoyed an interesting personal life. In 2009, McKellar got married to composer Mike Verta in a beautiful Californian ceremony. Per People, the couple started dating in 2001, eventually getting engaged in August 2008. "We wanted an intimate, formal event," McKellar told People of their wedding. In September 2010, the couple's welcomed their first son Draco. "We are humbled, overjoyed and so grateful for this miraculous gift," the couple told People. "It's like we've only now just learned the true meaning of love."
Sadly, not even the joy of a newborn was enough to keep their love going. In June 2012, McKellar filed for divorce from Verta, citing irreconcilable differences, per CBS News. Taking to her website, the "Christmas at Grand Valley" star described divorce as "one of the saddest events one can experience," while likening it to the grief of losing a loved one. "However, I am so grateful that my relationship with my ex, Mike Verta, has been nothing but amicable, and that this process seems like it will be as smooth as can be hoped for," she added, via the Daily Mail.
Danica McKellar and Mike Verta are 'generous with each other'
Unsurprisingly, Danica McKellar's 2013 divorce from Mike Verta took a toll on her. "I believe that was the hardest thing I've ever been through, she said in an interview with Closer. Still, despite the pain of their failed marriage, McKellar and Verta have learned to put their differences aside for the sake of their son Draco. "And I have advice for anyone going through a divorce if there are kids involved: Just be generous, and don't bring them into it. If you hold on tight, the other person is going to hold back, and when kids are caught in the middle ... What kids want is love and for everyone to get along," she added in the interview.
As for McKellar's personal relationship with McKellar, the pair seem to have remained cordial amid their co-parenting situation. Speaking to Closer, the "The Wonder Years" star described her ex as a wonderful father to their son. " We get along great, much better than we did before, and we're generous with each other," she said of Verta.
Danica McKellar has found love again
Following her divorce from Mike Verta, Danica McKellar found love for the second time with Los Angeles-based attorney Scott Sveslosky whom she met through mutual friends. "The parents of someone my son goes to school with were friends with him and said 'We want him to meet somebody nice," she recounted in a conversation with Country Living. "I thought, 'Okay, well, a nice guy — that's really what I want. He doesn't have to be a model or anything.' But turns out, he did used to be a model. He's everything. He's the sweetest guy ever."
After dating for a while, McKellar and Sveslosky got married in July 2014 and have since enjoyed a blissful marriage. Mckellar says this is their secret: "Keep doing stuff. Keep making your partner feel special. Keep going, and don't stop. And when you do stop, then double your efforts because you let your side down for a minute. And just be grateful. Don't take it for granted, because it could be gone."
And if there was any doubt as to how McKellar feels about her husband, the actor previously gushed to Closer Weekly during a 2019 interview where she described him as a sweet, supportive, and overall great partner. "We each brought a child into our marriage — Hunter's 14, and my son Draco is 8 ... Watching their friendship develop, they just play and have so much fun. What a blessing!"