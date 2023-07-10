Where Danica McKellar Stands With Ex-Husband Mike Verta After Their Divorce

Mathematics author, education advocate, and actor, Danica McKellar is as versatile as they come. Best known for her role as Winnie Cooper in 1988's "The Wonder Years," McKellar has through the years, racked up credits in many more movies and shows including Netflix's "Project Mc2" Beyond her acting career however, McKellar has also enjoyed an interesting personal life. In 2009, McKellar got married to composer Mike Verta in a beautiful Californian ceremony. Per People, the couple started dating in 2001, eventually getting engaged in August 2008. "We wanted an intimate, formal event," McKellar told People of their wedding. In September 2010, the couple's welcomed their first son Draco. "We are humbled, overjoyed and so grateful for this miraculous gift," the couple told People. "It's like we've only now just learned the true meaning of love."

Sadly, not even the joy of a newborn was enough to keep their love going. In June 2012, McKellar filed for divorce from Verta, citing irreconcilable differences, per CBS News. Taking to her website, the "Christmas at Grand Valley" star described divorce as "one of the saddest events one can experience," while likening it to the grief of losing a loved one. "However, I am so grateful that my relationship with my ex, Mike Verta, has been nothing but amicable, and that this process seems like it will be as smooth as can be hoped for," she added, via the Daily Mail.