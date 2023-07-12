Celebs Who Were Flat Broke After Divorce

Hollywood stars have lives that many of us could only dream of having. From foreign cars and mansions to their affluent lifestyles and expensive taste, being a star means living a life of glamour. Whether they're famous for their talents or have found their way to pop culture relevance through reality television, they are paid big bucks to entertain. But fame comes with a price, and many celebrities have squandered their fortunes on reckless spending and bad decision-making. Many A-listers have lived under the impression that their money would never run out, but even some of the biggest names in Hollywood have fallen from financial grace.

Many times we have seen celebrities battle it out in divorce court and come out on the other side penniless. Often times it comes down to their decision not to sign a prenup, leaving their beloved assets in the hands of a judge. While celebrity couples' love for each other may end up being short-lived, child support bills and divorce settlement payments often last much longer. True love is hard to find, and many stars have been so badly burned financially that the concept of happily ever after only exists in fairytales. It's one thing to fail at marriage, but it's another to end up in debt at the same time. Their wedding bells may have rung, but their expensive divorces stung – these are celebs who went flat broke after splitting up.