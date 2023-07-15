Who Is Chris Olsen? The TikTok Star Is Besties With Meghan Trainor

If you're over 40, then there's a distinct possibility that you have no clue who Chris Olsen is. Bloomberg reports that he's one of TikTok's biggest stars, with over 13.4 million followers on his combined social media accounts, including famous names like Meghan Trainor. So, get with it, Gen X-ers and Boomers; it's time for you to learn who Olsen is and the truth about his relationship with Trainor. (Don't worry, we'll explain about her too).

Olsen has a knack for making content that goes viral, no matter how irreverent or bizarre it may be, like the series of videos where he acts as a barista and serves up cups of steaming joe to celebs and dignitaries, such as Vice President Kamala Harris — that one has 707.8 thousand likes and counting. The series proved so successful that the entrepreneurial social media whizz created his own coffee label, Flight Fuel. It's all about multi-branding, kids.

Topping the Harris coffee video, in the bizarre sakes, are Olsen's rug-cleaning videos. His "For You" page, which has a special algorithm designed to provide specific content to satisfy different followers' interests, is filled with them, and it's a super popular niche. The account, Mountain Rug Cleaning, has 45.7 million likes. So, Olsen clearly knows how to engage and entertain — and how to get that massive Cabernet Sauvignon stain out of your lounge carpet. But who is TikTok star, Chris Olsen? And what is his relationship with Meghan Trainor?