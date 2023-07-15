Who Is Chris Olsen? The TikTok Star Is Besties With Meghan Trainor
If you're over 40, then there's a distinct possibility that you have no clue who Chris Olsen is. Bloomberg reports that he's one of TikTok's biggest stars, with over 13.4 million followers on his combined social media accounts, including famous names like Meghan Trainor. So, get with it, Gen X-ers and Boomers; it's time for you to learn who Olsen is and the truth about his relationship with Trainor. (Don't worry, we'll explain about her too).
Olsen has a knack for making content that goes viral, no matter how irreverent or bizarre it may be, like the series of videos where he acts as a barista and serves up cups of steaming joe to celebs and dignitaries, such as Vice President Kamala Harris — that one has 707.8 thousand likes and counting. The series proved so successful that the entrepreneurial social media whizz created his own coffee label, Flight Fuel. It's all about multi-branding, kids.
Topping the Harris coffee video, in the bizarre sakes, are Olsen's rug-cleaning videos. His "For You" page, which has a special algorithm designed to provide specific content to satisfy different followers' interests, is filled with them, and it's a super popular niche. The account, Mountain Rug Cleaning, has 45.7 million likes. So, Olsen clearly knows how to engage and entertain — and how to get that massive Cabernet Sauvignon stain out of your lounge carpet. But who is TikTok star, Chris Olsen? And what is his relationship with Meghan Trainor?
The sexiest man and the singer
@chris
THE WAY SHE CASUALLY GOT THE BEST SLEEPOVER THO #grandma #filipino #harrystyles #taylorswift #meghantrainor♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
Chris Olsen was People's "Sexiest Guy on TikTok" in 2020. He first entered the public eye following an Instagram shout-out by his now ex-boyfriend, influencer Ian Paget. His leg up onto the fame ladder resulted in Olsen hanging with Hollywood's cool kids, increasing his celebrity currency.
Olsen turned to TikTok when the pandemic hit. He started with a video of him and Paget embarking on the press-up challenge, and he hasn't looked back since. His impressive acting talent, comedic skills, relatable and trending content, fun and unique editing techniques, and being easy on the eyes all helped propel Olsen to TikTok superstardom seemingly overnight. His fame skyrocketed after A-listers began to join Olsen's video creation roster.
Meghan Trainor is an award-winning singer with a slew of hits under her belt, including "All About That Bass," the annoying catchy hit song of 2014. Trainor is married to actor Daryl Sabara with whom she shares a son, Riley Sabara. Trainor and Olsen discussed how they first met during an AMAs interview with Billboard. "I posted about her on my story one night. I was in bed, and I said, 'Thinking about Meghan Trainor,' and we started texting, and then I did her podcast, and the rest is history," Olsen told Billboard. The two immediately hit it off and became firm friends. "We have really become so close," Olsen explained to Entertainment Tonight. "I love hanging out with her. She's one of my closest friends."
Setting #FriendshipGoals
Chris Olsen and Meghan Trainor continue setting #FriendshipGoals. He was totally there for his bestie during her first pregnancy. "He's almost hereeeeee," Oslen captioned an adorable photo of him hugging Trainor's burgeoning belly in June 2020. Trainor opened up about her son's "terrifying" birth in an interview with "Today." The singer shared that things were touch and go after Riley Sabara was born. "He got sick right away," she shared. "I said, 'Where's the cry? Because he's not crying.'" Riley was rushed to the ICU and fitted with a feeding tube. Trainor said they were forced to "wait for about four or five days, and then he was like, 'Let's rock!'"
Trainor recently revealed that she's pregnant with her second child. Olsen told Billboard about finding out his BFF was expecting again. "It was kind of lowkey. She was like, [whispers] 'I think I'm pregnant.' I was like, 'OK, what do we do with this information?'" he said. "It's one of the things she really wanted this year, so to see that happening, I'm so happy for her and Daryl."
Meanwhile, the couple continues collaborating on their wildly successful videos. Olsen told Rolling Stone they had realized they made for an ideal partnership from the get-go. "It ended up just being this perfect match where we felt like we had known each other forever," Olsen said. "Connecting with Meghan is one of my one of the best things that has happened."