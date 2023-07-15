The Twins From Cheaper By The Dozen Are All Grown Up And Unrecognizable

Hollywood loves making you see double! From Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen to Dylan and Cole Sprouse, adding twins to a film or series makes for a great on-screen moment. And twins, Brent and Shane Kinsman stole the show when they starred in the hit film, "Cheaper By the Dozen."

You may remember the two Kinsman boys as the wild and rambunctious Kyle and Nigel Baker in the 2003 film. "Cheaper By the Dozen", focused on the chaos surrounding the large family, and the film would be nothing without the Kinsman boys. The twin boys played the two youngest children out of the twelve kids in the film and created some spectacular scenes. When they starred in "Cheaper By the Dozen," Brent and Shane were just five years old, per TMZ. The film was perfect for the young actors as they were able to be as playful as they wanted.

The film became widely successful and resulted in a sequel, and don't worry, Brent and Shane returned to their iconic roles as Kyle and Nigel Baker, per IMDb. At the time of the 2005 sequel, the twin boys were still fairly young as they were 7 years old when "Cheaper By the Dozen 2" premiered. Now, It's been 20 years since the first "Cheaper By the Dozen" premiered, and just like how the film has aged, so has its cast, including Brent and Shane.