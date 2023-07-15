The Twins From Cheaper By The Dozen Are All Grown Up And Unrecognizable
Hollywood loves making you see double! From Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen to Dylan and Cole Sprouse, adding twins to a film or series makes for a great on-screen moment. And twins, Brent and Shane Kinsman stole the show when they starred in the hit film, "Cheaper By the Dozen."
You may remember the two Kinsman boys as the wild and rambunctious Kyle and Nigel Baker in the 2003 film. "Cheaper By the Dozen", focused on the chaos surrounding the large family, and the film would be nothing without the Kinsman boys. The twin boys played the two youngest children out of the twelve kids in the film and created some spectacular scenes. When they starred in "Cheaper By the Dozen," Brent and Shane were just five years old, per TMZ. The film was perfect for the young actors as they were able to be as playful as they wanted.
The film became widely successful and resulted in a sequel, and don't worry, Brent and Shane returned to their iconic roles as Kyle and Nigel Baker, per IMDb. At the time of the 2005 sequel, the twin boys were still fairly young as they were 7 years old when "Cheaper By the Dozen 2" premiered. Now, It's been 20 years since the first "Cheaper By the Dozen" premiered, and just like how the film has aged, so has its cast, including Brent and Shane.
Brent and Shane Kinsman took a break from acting
Brent and Shane Kinsman went from rowdy and wild kids to mature adults. The once five-year-olds are now 25 years old! After they starred in "Cheaper By the Dozen," the twins booked a couple more gigs in the industry, including a recurring appearance on "Desperate Housewives." However, after these lined-up gigs ended, so did their entertainment career. Brent and Shane stepped out of the limelight to live a normal life. They revealed to Authority Magazine, "Just before our teenage years, we decided to take a hiatus from acting to focus on our studies and sports, knowing that we might pick it back up later in life."
The Kinsman boys went to high school and eventually attended college, per Authority Magazine. The twins attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where Brent studied Agricultural Science, and Shane studied Agricultural Business and Entrepreneurship.
Even though the Kinsman boys were trying to live the most normal life they could, they couldn't shake their most well-known project, a.k.a "Cheaper By the Dozen." The twins shared with Mustang News that someone revealed on social media that they were attending the college, thus making it a tougher experience for them. Shane shared, "It's like, who are your friends and who are not? Who is interested in Shane and Brent Kinsman rather than the twins from 'Cheaper by the Dozen?" Eventually, they figured out how to deal with this recurring problem and are now looking toward the future.
Brent and Shane Kinsman are returning to the entertainment industry
Once an actor, always an actor. Even as they took a break from the entertainment industry, Brent and Shane Kinsman never completely said goodbye to the acting world. And as they wrapped up college, the twins were ready to return to the passion they truly loved. But, Brent and Shane graduated when the entertainment industry was hit with a big decline. They shared with Rave It Up that they reentered the industry in 2020, right when the pandemic hit. Shane said, "We were all charged up and ready to get back in there and connect again with some of our old agents and get our names back out there and boom then the pandemic hit."
Although the pandemic was a bump in the road in Brent and Shane's comeback to the industry, they haven't given up on their entertainment career and are even expanding their passion. Shane shared they are looking at the Hallmark channel for potential roles and even think a superhero film involving twins would be amazing, per Beond TV. And the twins aren't stopping at acting. Brent shared, "We're also writing a project as well, so that's new aside from just acting we're writing something right now which is a totally new venture but it's been a really rewarding process and a lot of fun." So, hopefully, fans won't have to wait much longer to see Brent and Shane's comeback to the entertainment industry.