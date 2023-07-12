Are Danica McKellar And Candace Cameron Bure Friends In Real Life? A Look At Their Bond
Long-lasting friendships in Hollywood are a rare thing, but Danica McKellar and Candace Cameron Bure have made it look easy. The two actors had similar beginnings as they both got their big break in the entertainment industry at a young age. McKellar was just 13 years old when the hit television show "The Wonder Years" aired, and Bure was 11 years old when she starred in the iconic "Full House" series. But how did these two eventually cross paths? Well, they ran in the same circle.
Mckellar revealed to Yahoo! Entertainment that she and Bure first crossed paths in the '90s. She said, "I think it was Bop magazine... like, Teen Beat, all those kind of magazines... they used to throw parties and invite all the kids who were on TV shows at the time...We would have fun and make friends with people." One of the friends she made at these parties was Bure, or so she thought, because "The Wonder Years" star was actually unknowingly dating the "Full House" star's boyfriend, Jeremy Miller, at the same time.
The two not only had that run-in back in the '90s, but they both also starred in the 1990 film "Camp Cucamonga." It's unclear if they co-starred in the flick before or after the boyfriend drama, but either way, nothing came between their friendship. And even after all these years, McKellar and Bure's friendship remains strong.
Candace Cameron Bure helped Danica McKellar's relationship with her faith
If there's one thing people seem to know about Candace Cameron Bur besides the fact that she starred in "Full House," it's that she is a devoted Christian. The actor would be the first to admit that she is big on faith, and even told Fox News, "My faith is so the core and foundation of who I am that sometimes I don't verbally acknowledge it because it's just my assumption. It's like, well, 'If you get Candace, you get faith.'" Even in her friendships, like the one with Danica McKellar, Bure tries to build everyone's faith.
McKellar and Bure seemed to rekindle their friendship after starring in the same season of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2014. In the years that followed, Bure inspired McKellar to dive deep into the Christian faith. In 2022, McKellar shared on "The Candace Cameron Bure" podcast, "Candace, I don't want to brush over the huge, huge impact that you've had on my life this year. I don't even know how to call that, like, friendship. It's more than that. Because of you helping me to find my relationship with God and Jesus, it's been like a revolution in my life." McKellar revealed that Bure had given her a Bible and encouraged her to go to church. This left a huge impact on McKellar as she thanked Bure for inspiring her and being her "guide" throughout this process.
Danica McKellar backed Candace Cameron Bure in most difficult times
Candace Cameron Bure's beliefs have had her in the hot seat more than once. In November 2022, the "Full House" star revealed during an interview with the Wall Street Journal that she would not have any same-sex marriages on her Great American Family network. Bure shared, "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core." The actor's comments didn't sit well with many, including Great American Family actor Neal Bledsoe.
After Bure's comments, Bledsoe decided to leave the network and shared a lengthy statement on his reasons for doing so. Per Variety, he said, "Everyone is entitled to their beliefs, and these are mine: the recent comments made by leadership at Great American Family are hurtful, wrong, and reflect an ideology that prioritizes judgment over love. ...I could never forgive myself for continuing my relationship with a network that actively chooses to exclude the LGBTQIA+ community." Although Bledsoe was willing to criticize Bure for her comments, Danica McKellar was not. She even stepped up to defend her friend.
McKellar told Fox News, "Neal is a wonderful person. He's such a great actor and I have enjoyed working with him so much. He and I both share our love and support of the LGBT community for sure... I don't agree with his interpretation of her [Bure's] comments. I just didn't see them the same way." So it seems that through thick and thin, McKellar will continue to stick by Bure's side.