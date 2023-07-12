Are Danica McKellar And Candace Cameron Bure Friends In Real Life? A Look At Their Bond

Long-lasting friendships in Hollywood are a rare thing, but Danica McKellar and Candace Cameron Bure have made it look easy. The two actors had similar beginnings as they both got their big break in the entertainment industry at a young age. McKellar was just 13 years old when the hit television show "The Wonder Years" aired, and Bure was 11 years old when she starred in the iconic "Full House" series. But how did these two eventually cross paths? Well, they ran in the same circle.

Mckellar revealed to Yahoo! Entertainment that she and Bure first crossed paths in the '90s. She said, "I think it was Bop magazine... like, Teen Beat, all those kind of magazines... they used to throw parties and invite all the kids who were on TV shows at the time...We would have fun and make friends with people." One of the friends she made at these parties was Bure, or so she thought, because "The Wonder Years" star was actually unknowingly dating the "Full House" star's boyfriend, Jeremy Miller, at the same time.

The two not only had that run-in back in the '90s, but they both also starred in the 1990 film "Camp Cucamonga." It's unclear if they co-starred in the flick before or after the boyfriend drama, but either way, nothing came between their friendship. And even after all these years, McKellar and Bure's friendship remains strong.