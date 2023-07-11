Mikala Jones, Pro Surfer, Dead At 44 After Tragic Accident

Hawaiian pro surfer Mikala Jones has died following a surfing accident on June 9. He was 44. TMZ reported that the incident occurred at the Awera Resort in North Sipora, Indonesia, where he was vacationing with his wife and three children. The fatal accident reportedly involved a severed femoral artery believed to have been caused by a surfboard fin. Since the tragic news broke, Mikala's death has been met with an outpouring of tributes from his friends and family.

Surfing legend Mick Fanning has also paid his respects to Mikala, whom he described as funny and a true champion of love and kindness. "So shattered to hear the news. Mikala, you were one of a kind. Funny, mellow, an explorer, a pioneer but most of all loving husband and father," Fanning wrote on Instagram.

More to come...