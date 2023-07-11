Who Is Adley Rutschman? The Orioles Catcher (& His Sister) Have People Talking
Adley Rutschman is certainly making a grand slam in the MLB. The Baltimore Orioles catcher seems to be all the talk lately, as it seems as though he just popped up on the baseball scene. But, the truth is, Rutschman has been working hard to make it to the big leagues. The catcher was drafted back in 2019 and had been working hard to show that he could play with the big dogs, per OSDB. From 2019 to 2022, he played for several minor league teams before he attempted to make the Orioles' opening day roster in 2022, but an unfortunate injury prevented him from doing so.
However, Rutschman didn't let the setback stop him from getting on the roster. By May 2022, Rutschman officially joined the Orioles lineup, which was truly a dream come true for the young catcher, per OSDB. He recalled his first major league game with the Orioles and his disbelief that he made it. He described, "Stepping out on the field for the first time and just trying to slow the game down and take that second to take it all in. Just a crazy experience." The catcher has since made quite an impression on fans, players, and the league itself.
With such an impressive start to his career, many are wondering who Rutschman is, and we're here to fill you in on all the details about this young catcher and how his sister even made an impression on the league.
Adley Rutschman's sister stole the show
Adley Rutschman left a lasting impression during his first year and a half in the major leagues. So much so that the athlete had the opportunity to join the 2023 MLB home run derby. And if you thought that the Baltimore Orioles star was good before, well, this only proved that he is here to stay.
Rutschman not only hit an impressive 27 home runs during the allotted time, but he also switched his hitting side midway through, per CBS. Hitting 20 home runs on his left side and then 7 runs on his right side! This is almost unheard of, and people were shocked to see the young rookie have such extraordinary skills. But even though his run at taking the title of home run derby winner was impressive, it was overshadowed by another Rutschman family member.
Amidst his time hitting home runs, the cameramen panned to Rutschman's loved ones who were cheering him on. His sister, Josie, could be seen in the stands, and she quickly captured people's attention, per The New York Post. Josie is Rutschman's younger sister, and many fans were immediately infatuated with her. One Twitter user wrote, "The obvious winner of the HR Derby is Adley Rutschman's sister." More tweets about Josie flooded social media, but anyone that tries to shoot their shot at the Linfield grad will have to go through her big brother.
Adley Rutschman is a family man
Adley Rutschman is truly a family man at heart. The family of four has always been extremely tight-knit, and Adley even had his dad, Randy Rutschman, pitch to him in the home run derby. The Baltimore Orioles catcher told the MLB Network Station (via Fan Nation), "We've taken BP a couple of times just to try to get back in the swing of things, but I think we're just taking the mindset of trying to have fun with it. It's an experience for both of us and one of those lifelong dreams that we're excited to do."
Throughout his career, Adley has always given credit to his parents for the life he has and even decided to spoil Randy and his mom, Carol Rutschman, for Christmas in 2019. The catcher decided to splurge and buy his parents brand-new Audis. He shared a tear-jerking video of him surprising his parents on Instagram with the caption, "Wishing everyone a very happy Christmas. Mom and Dad, thank you for everything."
And while his sister Josie may not have gotten a new car, it's still clear how much Adley loves her as she is often on his Instagram. In one sweet post, Adley even shared a photo of the two with the caption, "Couldn't ask for a better one, love you so much Jojo." From his parents to his little sister, Adley deeply loves those closest to him.