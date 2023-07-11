Who Is Adley Rutschman? The Orioles Catcher (& His Sister) Have People Talking

Adley Rutschman is certainly making a grand slam in the MLB. The Baltimore Orioles catcher seems to be all the talk lately, as it seems as though he just popped up on the baseball scene. But, the truth is, Rutschman has been working hard to make it to the big leagues. The catcher was drafted back in 2019 and had been working hard to show that he could play with the big dogs, per OSDB. From 2019 to 2022, he played for several minor league teams before he attempted to make the Orioles' opening day roster in 2022, but an unfortunate injury prevented him from doing so.

However, Rutschman didn't let the setback stop him from getting on the roster. By May 2022, Rutschman officially joined the Orioles lineup, which was truly a dream come true for the young catcher, per OSDB. He recalled his first major league game with the Orioles and his disbelief that he made it. He described, "Stepping out on the field for the first time and just trying to slow the game down and take that second to take it all in. Just a crazy experience." The catcher has since made quite an impression on fans, players, and the league itself.

With such an impressive start to his career, many are wondering who Rutschman is, and we're here to fill you in on all the details about this young catcher and how his sister even made an impression on the league.