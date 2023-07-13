The Serious Medical Condition Sylvester Stallone's Daughter Sophia Lives With

One of Sylvester Stallone's daughters was diagnosed with a serious medical condition when she was just a young girl. The "Rocky" actor is the proud dad of five children: sons Sage and Seargeoh, whom he welcomed with his first wife, Sasha Czack, and daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet, whom he shares with his current wife Jennifer Flavin. Sophia, his eldest daughter, was born on August 27, 1996 in Miami. She graduated with a major in Communications from the University of Southern California in the spring of 2019, according to CNN. Currently, she stars in the Paramount+ reality series "The Family Stallone" and co-hosts the "Unwaxed" podcast with her sister Sistine. Speaking with Paris Match in 2012, Jennifer said that out of all their three daughters, it is Sophia who is most similar to her father.

Jennifer said, "She is the one that most resembles her father. Like him she has read nearly all of Shakespeare's books." Adding, "They have a very special bond, they think alike and even have the same gestures. Sophia is the love of his life." On her 25th birthday in August 2021, Sylvester penned a sweet tribute to his eldest daughter on social media. "We wish our wonderful @sophiastallone a VERY HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!" the "Rambo" star wrote. "You have been a source of bravery and pride since the moment you were born... We love you." Unknown to many, Sophia has been living with a serious medical condition since she was just barely a year old.