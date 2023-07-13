Why Luann De Lesseps Got Sued By Her Ex-Husband Count Alexandre De Lesseps

While we never saw Count Alexandre de Lesseps on "The Real Housewives of New York City," he was a constant fixture on the show in the early years, thanks to Luann de Lesseps never letting anyone forget she was a countess. Viewers have never forgotten how appalled she was when Bethenny Frankel introduced her to a cab driver as "Luann" instead of "Mrs. de Lesseps."

Despite Count Alexandre's absence from "RHONY," the "Feeling Jovani" singer made it seem all was well between her and her globe-trotting husband, but in 2009, Page Six reported that the noble couple had split. "[Luann] got wind he was seeing somebody and he didn't answer her when she called. He finally sent her an e-mail saying he was with an Ethiopian woman in Geneva and he was serious with her," a source revealed, adding that their primary concern was their two children, Victoria de Lesseps and Noel de Lesseps.

Fans of "RHONY" saw Luann move on with her life after her divorce from Count Alexandre and she and her kids split their time between their New York City apartment and Hamptons house. Things seemed amicable between the former married couple but years later, a breach in their divorce agreement caused a legal matter to arise.