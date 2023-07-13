Dakota Fred Hurt, Gold Rush: White Water Star, Dead At 80

"Gold Rush: White Water" star, Dakota Fred Hurt, passed away on July 11 at the age of 80 after battling brain cancer, per Daily Mail.

The news of the Discovery star's death was announced on Facebook after Hurt's family released a statement. They shared, "'Dakota' Fred Hurt passed away this morning surrounded by family. He fought courageously in his battle against cancer. Fred touched many lives and was loved and supported by many."

Even though he passed away, his family is still encouraging donations to causes he was passionate about. The statement continued, "If you feel inclined to donate on Fred's behalf, please consider donating to the Mike Rowe Works Foundation in Fred's honor. Having worked in skilled labor for the majority of his career, Fred was passionate about teaching others these valuable skills."

Hurt made his debut on viewer's television screens after he joined the hit Discovery show, "Gold Rush" in 2011, per IMDb. He appeared in several "Gold Rush" spinoffs, including one of his own. From 2018 up until 2023, Hurt was the star of "Gold Rush: White Water." His passion and can-do attitude had viewers at the edge of their seats as Hurt and his team took on treacherous conditions to explore for more gold. He will forever be remembered for bringing joy to fans across the world.