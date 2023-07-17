Whatever Happened To Arsenio Hall?

Arsenio Hall used to be one of the most inescapable faces on screen. He more than held his own against Eddie Murphy in the late '80s classic comedies "Harlem Nights" and "Coming to America," presented the MTV Video Music Awards four years in a row and even had his own self-titled, if very short-lived, network sitcom.

Of course, the funnyman is best-known for another eponymous vehicle. "The Arsenio Hall Show" was the coolest late-night talk show from 1989 until 1994, and then again from 2013 until 2014. But since then, the Cleveland native appears to have kept a relatively low profile.

But Hall is still very much in the business, and chances are that you will see him more frequently in the 2020s than you did in the previous two decades. From legal battles and long-awaited sequels to Netflix specials and nostalgia fests, here's a look at his recent life story.