Bebe Rexha's Complicated Relationship With Her Father Explained
Bebe Rexha has become one of the biggest names in the music industry, but couldn't have had all her success without the support of her family. Ever since she was little, Bebe knew she had a passion for music. She joined musicals at just four years old and continued to hone in on her songwriting abilities as she grew older, per AllMusic. She did all this with the support of her family and specifically her dad, Flamur Rexha.
Even as she began to gain fame, Flamur had encouraged his daughter to stay humble no matter what. The "In the Name of Love" singer shared some solid advice her father gave to her on Nightline when they visited her childhood home. She said, "I think with my family it's like no matter who I become or how much money I make, my dad makes it really clear. He's like, 'I don't care how much money you make, you could have a billion dollars [but] respect for other people, especially your elders, and for yourself is the most important thing.'" This advice seems to have stuck with Bebe as her career has grown exponentially.
But with more fame, comes more eyes on you. And people have noticed that Bebe's relationship with her father isn't as picture-perfect as it first seemed.
Bebe Rexha's father called her out and fans weren't happy
Bebe Rexha is unapologetically herself and is willing to portray that in her music and visuals. When she released the 2019 hit, "Last Hurrah," Bebe made a racy video for it, with people making out and dancing in little to no clothing. Funnily enough, the musician sings the lyric, "I don't need a lecture. No, thank you, honey, God bless ya." But, the musician was about to get a lecture whether she wanted to or not.
Following the release of the music video, Bebe shared a screenshot of her and her father, Flamur Rexha's, texts to her Instagram Stories with the caption, "My dad hates me," per E! News. Flamur had something to say about the controversial "Last Hurrah" video. In one of the texts, he wrote, "You better stop posting stupid pornography because you make me sick I can't take this anymore embarrassed to go in public everywhere I can go i'm very upset with you I can't believe it." Ouch, that was a bit harsh, and many people thought so too.
Fans drove to social media to share their opinion on Bebe's dad, and they weren't that positive. One Twitter user wrote, "That's not a real dad, I'm sorry. Dads are supposed to support no matter what. love you Bebe Rexha." This was just one of the many comments directed toward Flamur, and it had gotten so bad that Bebe had to explain her previous post.
Bebe Rexha has a strong relationship with her dad
After Bebe Rexha shared her messages with her father, Flamur Rexha, on Instagram, he received an onslaught of backlash. It got so bad that the "I'm Good" singer had to defend her father. According to E! News, Bebe tweeted, "Don't say mean things about my dad please he is an amazing father." Although many thought that Flamur's texts to Bebe were degrading, the musician explained that she understood what he meant. She shared a separate tweet, saying, "...I understand where he is coming [from] as a father and that's why the text was a bit harsh. I am upset that he still isn't speaking to me, but he is still my father."
But, the silent treatment between the father-daughter duo didn't last long because a month after Bebe's tweets, they were walking hand in hand for a dinner in New York City, per the Daily Mail. And it seems the feud is all in the past, as the musician has shared several posts in honor of her dad. In June 2021, Bebe posted, "When i was first starting out in the music business, I was super scared. My dad would say 'Don't worry you'll always have a roof over your head and a place to sleep as long as I'm here.' Thank you for always having my back. Now I always got yours." So from online feuds to supporting one another, Bebe and Flamur have quite a complicated relationship.