Bebe Rexha's Complicated Relationship With Her Father Explained

Bebe Rexha has become one of the biggest names in the music industry, but couldn't have had all her success without the support of her family. Ever since she was little, Bebe knew she had a passion for music. She joined musicals at just four years old and continued to hone in on her songwriting abilities as she grew older, per AllMusic. She did all this with the support of her family and specifically her dad, Flamur Rexha.

Even as she began to gain fame, Flamur had encouraged his daughter to stay humble no matter what. The "In the Name of Love" singer shared some solid advice her father gave to her on Nightline when they visited her childhood home. She said, "I think with my family it's like no matter who I become or how much money I make, my dad makes it really clear. He's like, 'I don't care how much money you make, you could have a billion dollars [but] respect for other people, especially your elders, and for yourself is the most important thing.'" This advice seems to have stuck with Bebe as her career has grown exponentially.

But with more fame, comes more eyes on you. And people have noticed that Bebe's relationship with her father isn't as picture-perfect as it first seemed.