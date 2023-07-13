Mama June Confirms Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's 'Scary' Cancer Prognosis After Chemo

Mama June Shannon, who rose to fame on season 5 of "Toddlers & Tiaras" before her family landed a spinoff called "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," has shared an update on her oldest daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, who was diagnosed with stage IV adrenal carcinoma in January, according to TMZ. Following the news, Cardwell's oncologist came up with a course of action to attack the cancer, but it involved aggressive chemotherapy. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mama June shared an update on her daughter as she finished up the first steps in her treatment plan. "She's actually doing pretty good. She's handling it pretty good," Shannon said.

Now that Chickadee has been through four rounds of chemo, however, she has been given some options that could potentially add months to her life, but Chickadee isn't in a rush to try something new. "She just wants to see how it's gonna go. We don't know what to expect because the cancer is very aggressive and it grew from nothing to something huge on the left side of her body really fast," Shannon explained, adding, "For me, it's an emotional rollercoaster sometimes. Mentally it's always on my mind. We know it's terminal. She's stage 4. She's not gonna go into remission. We've all accepted that, so I just tell people one day at a time 'cause you never know."