The Real Reason Khloé Kardashian Calls Kim 'Joge'

Those who 'Keep Up' know that the KarJenners have popularized their own unique language. At any point during "KUWTK" or "The Kardashians," be prepared for Kourtney Kardashian to say "Bible" — essentially, swearing to tell the truth — or for Khloé Kardashian to give us an "okurr." "Momager" is another term that's become so synonymous with the Kris Jenner brand that the KarJenner matriarch trademarked the phrase, per iHeart. Over the years, "momager" has cropped up in hilarious ways; remember when Kylie Jenner and Kris released a Kylie Cosmetics collab featuring lipsticks with the word "momager"? Or the time Kris sent Kourtney cookies with her own face and "10%" (in reference to her momager fee) printed across the sunglasses?

The KarJenners may affectionately refer to Kris as the ultimate momager, but it's not the only term of endearment they use. The family has lots of cute nicknames for each other: Keeks/Keke for Kim Kardashian, Koko for Khloé, Kyle for Kylie and Kenny for Kendall. By extension of his Instagram handle, Scott Disick also occasionally goes by The Lord, though his delusions of grandeur have been a long-running joke on "KUWTK." He once told the cameras with a straight face, "Whether it's Lord Disick, Sir Disick, Count Disick — becoming royal is really going to get the respect that I deserve ... I need to be walking around like royalty" (via E! News).

These are all fairly well-known monikers, but there's one nickname you might not be as familiar with. Who's Joge?