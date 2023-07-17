The Real Reason Khloé Kardashian Calls Kim 'Joge'
Those who 'Keep Up' know that the KarJenners have popularized their own unique language. At any point during "KUWTK" or "The Kardashians," be prepared for Kourtney Kardashian to say "Bible" — essentially, swearing to tell the truth — or for Khloé Kardashian to give us an "okurr." "Momager" is another term that's become so synonymous with the Kris Jenner brand that the KarJenner matriarch trademarked the phrase, per iHeart. Over the years, "momager" has cropped up in hilarious ways; remember when Kylie Jenner and Kris released a Kylie Cosmetics collab featuring lipsticks with the word "momager"? Or the time Kris sent Kourtney cookies with her own face and "10%" (in reference to her momager fee) printed across the sunglasses?
The KarJenners may affectionately refer to Kris as the ultimate momager, but it's not the only term of endearment they use. The family has lots of cute nicknames for each other: Keeks/Keke for Kim Kardashian, Koko for Khloé, Kyle for Kylie and Kenny for Kendall. By extension of his Instagram handle, Scott Disick also occasionally goes by The Lord, though his delusions of grandeur have been a long-running joke on "KUWTK." He once told the cameras with a straight face, "Whether it's Lord Disick, Sir Disick, Count Disick — becoming royal is really going to get the respect that I deserve ... I need to be walking around like royalty" (via E! News).
These are all fairly well-known monikers, but there's one nickname you might not be as familiar with. Who's Joge?
Khloé Kardashian honors her dad's memory by calling Kim 'Joge'
"Joge" is one of Kim Kardashian's nicknames, but unlike "Keeks," it's not self-explanatory. Turns out, it's something that Kim's father, the late Robert Kardashian Sr., used as a term of endearment. "My dad called me that, we have no clue why," Kim answered a fan question on Twitter in 2011. However, we can infer that because Robert was an Armenian-American, it has a significant meaning in his native tongue. According to the Mirror, "Joge" is Armenian for "imagine," and it can also mean "yoga" or "hermit" in other languages. Perhaps Robert used "Joge" to encourage Kim to imagine the possibilities in her own life and to dream big?
Of all Kim's sisters, Khloé Kardashian calls her "Joge" the most often. "Hey Joge," she greeted Kim during a 2022 episode of "The Kardashians." Kim didn't even blink at the name, so clearly, she's used to it and it's been around a long time. "My dad and my sister Khloé called me 'Joge.' Now, Khloé still calls me that. My little sisters call me Kimmy," the SKIMS founder told Seventeen in 2010.
Khloé has always been vocal about the importance of family, and names are a great way to keep someone's memory alive. In addition to honoring Robert via "Joge," she also paid tribute to her family with her daughter True [Thompson's] name. "It was my great-grandfather's first name and my grandfather's middle name," Khloé explained (via Harper's Bazaar).
'Joge' connects Kim Kardashian to her Armenian identity
"Joge" is doubly important because it connects Kim Kardashian and her sisters to their Armenian identity. "My Armenian heritage means a lot to me and I've been brought up to be incredibly proud of my family's background and culture," Kim said in 2015 (via E! News). That same year, the KarJenners traveled to Armenia, a trip that was documented on "KUWTK." From the fun moments of engaging with local fans to the more serious occasions, such as when Kim and Khloé Kardashian visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial, the sisters soaked up every second of the visit. "It is unbelievable to think it's been 100 years of people denying that this genocide ever happened," Kim said at the memorial (via People). "And I'm proud to bring awareness to this issue." She also took time to visit her father's ancestral home, paying tribute to family members who came before her.
The reality star has made a habit of leveraging her public platform to speak out about issues in Armenia. In 2019, she once again honored victims of the Armenian genocide, writing, "We will never forget that 1.5 million Armenians were murdered." In 2020, she spoke about the Armenia-Azerbaijan border crisis, urging her followers to support Armenia. Kim's words and actions tell us she treasures her Armenian roots and has never forgotten her origins. Understanding her ties to Armenia and her late father, it makes sense she and Khloé would want to keep "Joge" alive.