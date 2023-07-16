Danica McKellar Has A Totally Different Career Now Other Than Acting

Rarely does an actor with success in the entertainment industry decide to step away from the limelight and fame, but that's exactly what Danica McKellar did.

McKellar first broke out onto the scene in 1988 when she starred as Winnie Cooper in "The Wonder Years." For McKellar, acting always seemed to be in her blood. She told Smashing Interviews Magazine, "You know, some of us are born with a desire to role play. I don't know how else to say it. We love acting things out." Because her acting career began early on in her life, McKellar has gone on to do some incredible things. She has become a staple on the Hallmark Channel and was even a celebrity contestant on "Dancing with the Stars."

But before she became a big name on the Hallmark Channel, McKellar had taken a step back from acting and pursued a completely different career. She explained to ET, "I needed to find out how I was valuable outside of Winnie Cooper." She had grown up as a household name thanks to her time on "The Wonder Years," but she wanted more for herself than just an acting career. And if you thought that McKellar would have pursued something in the realm of the acting world, well, you thought wrong because she decided to go for a career in a completely different direction.