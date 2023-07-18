How Many Kids Does Matt Damon Have With His Wife Luciana?

Despite his A-lister status with an Oscar and a couple of Golden Globes under his belt, Matt Damon has managed to keep his private life away from the spotlight. He's put a lot of effort into making it happen and has reaped the rewards, unlike some of his peers. "Brad and Angie, there's much more pressure on them than there is on me," Damon told Parade about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in 2011. "He asked me what my everyday is like. I said, 'Well, I grab the kids from school, and then we go over to the park.' And he was just looking at me, like, 'How can you do that?'"

Perhaps it helped that Damon found love outside Hollywood. In 2003, Damon met Luciana Barroso at a bar in Miami, where he was filming "Stuck on You" and she worked as a bartender. "[He] had started getting recognized [...] and then it got kind of aggressive because people are drinking and stuff, and so he came and hid behind my bar," the Argentina native told Vogue Australia in 2018. Staying true to himself, Damon wed Barroso in a private ceremony at New York City Hall in December 2005, after a short engagement.

Damon avoided exposure by leading a quiet life. "I've been left alone, even by the paparazzi, because what sells is sex and scandal. Absent that, they really don't have much interest in you," he told Parade. Even if we don't hear much about it, Damon is a family man through and through.