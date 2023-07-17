Who Is Gerry Turner, The First Golden Bachelor?
After months of anticipation, ABC has finally announced "The Bachelor's" latest spin-off focused on an older generation. Now, it's been revealed the first-ever "Golden Bachelor" is 71-year-old Gerry Turner. "On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life." reads the network's description of the new series. As for the rest of the cast? "The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss, and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities."
Turner is excited for this second chance at love after losing his first wife in 2017 — who died suddenly six weeks after her retirement. "She got robbed. Every day that goes by, that's the thought that I have," Turner said on "Good Morning America." Fast forward six years, and Turner is ready to give love another shot. "It's never too late to fall in love again," he said during his first public interview. As Turner embarks on this new journey, he has the full support of his two daughters, Angie and Jenny. So, who is "The Golden Bachelor"? Let's dive in.
Gerry Turner is looking for an active woman
Gerry — pronounced "Gary" — Turner is a retired restaurateur who lives on a lake in Indiana. Turner is active and very social. "He's often busy hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling, and spending time with friends and family at restaurants and local haunts," his ABC bio reads. As for what he's looking for in a partner, Turner says he wants someone who really matches his spirit. "I'd love it if I found a partner who was high energy, someone who's fairly competitive, that they enjoy sports. Someone that maybe plays pickleball, someone that maybe plays golf," he said on "Good Morning America."
But as Turner tries to find someone to share his life with, he admits his first wife isn't too far from his mind. "I have her picture on a dresser in my closet," he revealed. "Every morning, I give her the nod, 'So what do you think about this?' For a while, it was like I was having a hard time figuring out if she would be okay. But we always told each other, when one of us goes, we want the other one to be happy," he continued, adding, "She's saying, 'Yeah Gerry, do this!'"
Gerry Turner has the full support of his family
While looking for love on reality television certainly isn't for everyone, Gerry Turner has the full support of his two daughters — and his two granddaughters. In fact, he shared that it was actually his daughters who encouraged him to sign up for the show. The four girls are likely going play some role on the upcoming series, perhaps offering their dad advice or weighing in on some of the women at some point. And, if "The Golden Bachelor" follows the same format as the original show, Turner's girls will be part of the "meet the family" segment that airs ahead of the finale.
And, as for whether or not there will be an engagement in the end, Turner isn't ruling anything out. "I wouldn't discount it," he said on "Good Morning America." The new series is set to premiere on ABC in the fall — and the reaction from "The Bachelor" fans has been positive overall. In fact, some people are already saying that Turner looks like an older Sean Lowe. We can't wait to watch his love story unfold.