Who Is Gerry Turner, The First Golden Bachelor?

After months of anticipation, ABC has finally announced "The Bachelor's" latest spin-off focused on an older generation. Now, it's been revealed the first-ever "Golden Bachelor" is 71-year-old Gerry Turner. "On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life." reads the network's description of the new series. As for the rest of the cast? "The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss, and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities."

Turner is excited for this second chance at love after losing his first wife in 2017 — who died suddenly six weeks after her retirement. "She got robbed. Every day that goes by, that's the thought that I have," Turner said on "Good Morning America." Fast forward six years, and Turner is ready to give love another shot. "It's never too late to fall in love again," he said during his first public interview. As Turner embarks on this new journey, he has the full support of his two daughters, Angie and Jenny. So, who is "The Golden Bachelor"? Let's dive in.