What Religion Is Donald Trump?

The weaponization of religion became one of the pillars of Donald Trump's presidency. During his four years in the White House, the former president embraced evangelical ideologies to promote a conservative agenda, questioning the faith of his opponents along the way. "Hurt the Bible. Hurt God. He's against God. He's against guns. He's against energy," Trump said of then-candidate Joe Biden, who is Catholic, during a speech in August 2020, CBS News reported. Trump extended his criticism to another presidential hopeful. "I don't think a man of deep religion would be agreeing to the Bernie Sanders plan," he said of the Jewish senator, according to ABC News.

Amid his first impeachment proceedings earlier that year, Trump also questioned the faith of then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a practicing Catholic, and Senator Mitt Romney, a Mormon, who cited his religion when he voted to convict him. "I don't like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong," Trump said, according to The Washington Post. But Trump went well beyond resorting to personal attacks.

He used his power as head of the executive branch to approve policies considered prejudiced by many. Most notably, Trump issued a series of executive orders prohibiting travelers from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. in a supposed effort to fight terrorism, a decision Amnesty International UK deemed as a "licence to discriminate." While religious rhetoric has become strongly associated with him, Trump hasn't been as eager to discuss his own faith.