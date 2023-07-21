Whatever Happened To Rick Astley

Rick Astley was born in 1966 in Newton-Le-Willows, a small coal-mining town in the north of England. His interest in music shone through when he was still a child, evident when he joined his angelic voice to his church's choir. He was just a teenager when he joined FBI, a soul group that gained a regional following. Initially the band's drummer, Astley eventually stepped into the lead singer role after the original vocalist exited. Astley's distinctive baritone and unusual vocal stylings attracted the attention of Pete Waterman, a record producer who invited him to London to record at PWL Studios.

Astley flourished as he learned about the recording process, and eventually recorded enough original music for his debut album, 1987's "Whenever You Need Somebody." The first single released from that album changed everything: a catchy pop ditty called "Never Gonna Give You Up." Not only did the track rocket to No. 1 on the charts — remaining there for five consecutive weeks and ranking the year's top-selling single in Britain — it remains Astley's signature song, more than three decades after its release.

Since bursting on the scene in 1987 with what is still his most successful song, his career since then has experienced a dramatic series of ups, downs, twists, turns, and odd confluences that have brought him from has-been to internet meme to a showbiz comeback that nobody could have ever predicted. Keep on reading to find out the whole story about whatever happened to Rick Astley.