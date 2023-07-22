Are Hallmark Stars Alison Sweeney And Lacey Chabert Friends In Real Life?
When "The Wedding Veil" debuted on the Hallmark Channel in 2022, the trilogy, starring Alison Sweeney, Lacey Chabert, and Autumn Reeser, centered around the love lives of three women who were friends since college. The set of films was so wildly popular that it became the most-watched movie on the network in history for women over 18 years old, per Celebrating the Soaps. However, the movies weren't just for women and Jimmy Fallon claimed to be a huge fan. During an appearance on "The Tonight Show," Chabert announced that there would be another "Wedding Veil" trilogy. "We're currently filming the last one. We're about to actually head to Greece this weekend to film the third one, but Ali is the lead-in," Chabert revealed, amongst cheers from the audience.
Fans love the on-screen friendship between the women and Chabert shared with Entertainment Tonight, "They're the kind of friends who would drop anything and they do drop anything to be there for each other. We had the beautiful romantic storyline, but we also have this relationship and love story in and of itself between these three women and how they've always been there for each other and they continue to be as they navigate life." While their character's friendship is heartwarming to see, Chabert and Sweeney's real-life friendship was just as deep off-screen and they became even closer throughout filming the "Wedding Veil" trilogies.
Lacey Chabert hand-picked Alison Sweeney to star in The Wedding Veil
Lacey Chabert is not only one of the leads in the "Wedding Veil" trilogy, but she's also the executive producer and chose her fellow Hallmark actor Alison Sweeney to star in the movies with her. "I have been trying to find a project for years where I could collaborate with some of the other women from the network ... This was the perfect vehicle for that," she told E! News. During their time together, Chabert and Sweeney developed a close bond. "Ali and I actually traveled to Bulgaria and it was so nice to be on a long journey with a friend. After work it would be like, 'Oh, let's get together so we can run some lines,' and we didn't end up actually getting any work done, we ended up talking and ordering room service," the "Party of Five" alum shared.
In an interview with People, Sweeney joked that if it weren't for Chabert, she would have been lost in Bulgaria. "Thank goodness Lacey was my traveling companion because honestly, I would probably still be in Munich right now, if not for Lacey Chabert. I was like, 'I'm pretty sure that sign means we need to go that way.' I didn't know what day it was," she declared. The "Days of Our Lives" actor enjoyed her time on and off-screen with Chabert so much that when she heard that there would be a second trilogy, she immediately jumped all in.
Alison Sweeney was over the moon working with her friend Lacey Chabert
If it were up to Alison Sweeney, she would do endless trilogies of "The Wedding Veil" so that she could work with Lacey Chabert. "I was so thrilled to have the opportunity to make the first three, and when they did so well and the fans reacted so strongly, Hallmark reached out and said they wanted to do more movies. When Lacey told me, I was over the moon," Sweeney shared with Entertainment Tonight. On the possibility of more trilogies, she stated, "We would have dinner together and pitch each other ideas for what the next movies could be. So yes, there's definitely room for more 'Wedding Veil' magic and I'm here for it. If they want to do it, sign me up."
Besides being actors on the same network for years, Chabert and her castmates bonded over being moms and she told Forbes, "I've gotten to get to know them in a deeper way and I've enjoyed that so much. We're all moms, we've all been with Hallmark Channel for a really long time, so we all understand what's it like to be 'that girl' in these movies, you know? We've gotten to share so many stories and really support each other. I have felt so supported and loved by both of them."