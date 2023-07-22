Are Hallmark Stars Alison Sweeney And Lacey Chabert Friends In Real Life?

When "The Wedding Veil" debuted on the Hallmark Channel in 2022, the trilogy, starring Alison Sweeney, Lacey Chabert, and Autumn Reeser, centered around the love lives of three women who were friends since college. The set of films was so wildly popular that it became the most-watched movie on the network in history for women over 18 years old, per Celebrating the Soaps. However, the movies weren't just for women and Jimmy Fallon claimed to be a huge fan. During an appearance on "The Tonight Show," Chabert announced that there would be another "Wedding Veil" trilogy. "We're currently filming the last one. We're about to actually head to Greece this weekend to film the third one, but Ali is the lead-in," Chabert revealed, amongst cheers from the audience.

Fans love the on-screen friendship between the women and Chabert shared with Entertainment Tonight, "They're the kind of friends who would drop anything and they do drop anything to be there for each other. We had the beautiful romantic storyline, but we also have this relationship and love story in and of itself between these three women and how they've always been there for each other and they continue to be as they navigate life." While their character's friendship is heartwarming to see, Chabert and Sweeney's real-life friendship was just as deep off-screen and they became even closer throughout filming the "Wedding Veil" trilogies.